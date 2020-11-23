SI.com
UNC-Notre Dame Injury Updates: Irish Down Two Linemen, Heels Get Reinforcements

Shawn Krest

Notre Dame will be missing two key players for the game against North Carolina, while the Tar Heels may be getting some back.

According to our sister site Irish Breakdown, right guard Tommy Kraemer underwent an appendectomy last week and will be out one to three weeks.

The Irish will also be without center Jarrett Patterson, who suffered an injury in the Boston College game.

That could be a blow to the Notre Dame run game, an area where the Tar Heels have struggled at times this season. It could also allow UNC to bring pass pressure up the middle.

Meanwhile, UNC announced that several players who have been battling injury may return. Cornerback Storm Duck, who has missed six games, is back practicing with the team this week and will be a game-time decision.

Fellow corner Kyler McMichael, who has missed three games, is also back and expected to be available to play on Friday.

UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said the pair will get back their starting jobs once they’re health.

“There’s a reason they were starting,” he said, pointing out that the addition of Duck and McMichael will allow the Tar Heels to play more man-to-man defense against Notre Dame. “I think they deserve the opportunity to start once they knock the cobwebs off.”

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Beau Corrales, who has missed four games, is also practicing and will be a game-time decision. The same is true for center Brian Anderson, who missed the Wake Forest game. 

