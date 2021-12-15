Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    North Carolina National Signing Day Live Blog

    Tar Heels look to wrap up strong class
    North Carolina coach Mack Brown will try to wrap up another strong recruiting class as the early signing period opens on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

    The North Carolina class of commitments is ranked No. 16 in the nation by Sports Illustrated All-American. The class numbered 14 the last time SIAA updated its rankings, and Brown has added three more recruits to the group with a late flurry.

    Will there be more movement on signing day? 

    At the start of the day, Brown's class is split evenly, with eight offensive players, eight defensive and one special teamer. There are four players from North Carolina, seven from Virginia and two from Georgia. 

    Not sure if the players are slow to rise this morning or if UNC is holding off the announcements, but the 7:00 hour passes with no confirmation that any letters of intent have arrived. The first one is announced right at 8:00 AM and it's one of the last commitments to arrive. Atlanta's Will Hardy, listed as an athlete but expected to play safety, gets his letter in. He flipped from a commitment to Virginia earlier this week as Brown was able to take advantage of the Cavaliers' coaching change to shake Hardy free. 

    Letters have begun to flow freely. Georgia cornerback Marcus Allen is next in. 

    Bethlehem, PA offensive tackle Justin Kanyuk is signed and sealed. 

    Mack gets a letter from one of his in-state prospects: Edge rusher Malaki Hamric of Shelby is in

    Coach Brown gets a letter from half of the one-two punch he's bringing in at running back. Clayton rusher Omarion Hampton is in the fold.

    Mack Brown Opening 10:19
