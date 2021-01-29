UNC Pushing for Former Tennessee OL Commit

National Signing Day is less than a week away, and North Carolina may not be finished adding to its class of 2021.

Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County offensive tackle Colby Smith decommitted from Tennessee earlier this month, after the Vols terminated head coach Jeremy Pruitt for cause.

"It's just crazy, I thought I had everything set and all of this falls apart," Smith told SI All-American.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder has attracted plenty of attention from top ACC and SEC programs.

Auburn offered Smith the day after he announced his decommitment and appears to have made strides in a short amount of time.

"I'm developing a pretty good relationship with Auburn now," Smith said. "I kind of like it down there, from what I've seen so far on a virtual visit and word of mouth. It's pretty cool, they've got everything you need as a student-athlete. One of the things I want to study in college is business and I think they were No. 1 in business in some aspect of 2020. My strong thing is family atmosphere and it seems to me they have it strong over there."

Auburn hired former Tennessee line coach Will Friend, who had a major role in luring Smith to Tennessee.

"Me and Coach Friend kind of click, our personalities kind of click," he said. "I get along with him. Me and him, it's a good bond between us."

Smith also mentioned the Tar Heels, along with two other ACC programs.

"I've since looked at many options, UNC, Louisville and Auburn now," he said. "UNC, I keep going back and forth on that. I was giving Louisville a hard look and then their offensive line coach went to the Atlanta Falcons. I have a chance to get an offer from Clemson. That would definitely mix things up."

