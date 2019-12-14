How to Watch UNC Recruits in NCHSAA Football Championship Games on Saturday

Six future Tar Heels — five commits and one preferred walk-on — are set to play for four three different teams in NCHSAA football championship games on Saturday in ACC stadiums.

Here's how and where to see them:

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

N.C. State's home is the most efficient spot to catch future Tar Heels, as the first game will feature Charlotte Catholic and 6-3, 345-pound guard Malik McGowan, who committed to Carolina last February. A three-star recruit, McGowan is ranked No. 45 in the state by 247 Sports.

In the nightcap, four-star defensive end Desmond Evans and Jayden Chalmers will lead Lee County against Weddington in a matchup of teams that are a combined 29-0 this season.

Evans is considered the No. 2 player in the state, the No. 2 defensive end in the nation and the 32nd ranked player overall. The 5-11, 160-pound Chalmers, meanwhile, is a three-star recruit who 247 Sports ranks 59th in the state.

Planning to go? Ticket, parking and other useful information is located here.

Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Over in Durham, three future Tar Heels will team up on the East Surry offense as the Cardinals take on powerhouse Tarboro in a matchup of undefeated teams.

The high-flying East Surry attack is led by Jefferson Boaz, a 6-8, 230-pound quarterback who has completed 201 of 273 attempts (73.6 percent) for 4,131 yards with 58 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

A multi-sport athlete, Boaz, considered a three-star recruit, could potentially move to tight end if he doesn't stick around at quarterback for Carolina.

He'll be joined in Chapel Hill by his two top targets in receivers Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens, who plans to join the Tar Heels as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-2, 200-pound Gosnell, considered a three-star recruit and ranks 29th in the state, has 56 catches for 1,334 yards with 20 touchdowns this season, while the 6-2, 195-pound Stevens has 51 catches for 1,276 yard with 19 touchdowns.

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

UNC will play host to the Class 4-A and 4-AA games, which feature several of the state's top uncommitted recruits for 2021: LB Power Echols (Charlotte Vance), WR Micah Crowell (East Forsyth), OT Andrew Canelas (Leesville Road), WR Jacob Gill (Cardinal Gibbons).

Television/Internet

All games will air on local televisions stations across North Carolina in addition to streaming options online. A complete list of channels and streaming information is here.

Complete Schedule by Site

Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Class 1-A: No. 4 Northampton (11-3) vs. No. 1 Robbinsville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Class 1-AA: No. 1 Tarboro (14-0) vs. No. 1 East Surry (14-0), 7 p.m.

BB & T Field, Winston-Salem

Class 2-AA: No. 7 Salisbury (13-2) vs. No. 1 Shelby (13-1), 11 a.m.

Class 2-A: No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (12-3) vs. No. 2 Reidsville (14-1), 3 p.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Class 3-A: No. 1 Southern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (11-3), 3 p.m.

Class 3-AA: No. 1 Lee County (14-0) vs. No. 1 Weddington (15-0), 7 p.m.

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Class 4-A: No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) vs. No. 2 East Forsyth (11-2), 11 a.m.

Class 4-AA: No. 2 Leesville Road (13-0) vs. No. 1 Charlotte Vance (12-2), 3 p.m.