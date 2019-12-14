Heels Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

How to Watch UNC Recruits in NCHSAA Football Championship Games on Saturday

Brant Wilkerson-New

Six future Tar Heels — five commits and one preferred walk-on — are set to play for four three different teams in NCHSAA football championship games on Saturday in ACC stadiums.

Here's how and where to see them:

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh 

N.C. State's home is the most efficient spot to catch future Tar Heels, as the first game will feature Charlotte Catholic and 6-3, 345-pound guard Malik McGowan, who committed to Carolina last February. A three-star recruit, McGowan is ranked No. 45 in the state by 247 Sports.

In the nightcap, four-star defensive end Desmond Evans and  Jayden Chalmers will lead Lee County against Weddington in a matchup of teams that are a combined 29-0 this season.

Evans is considered the No. 2 player in the state, the No. 2 defensive end in the nation and the 32nd ranked player overall. The 5-11, 160-pound Chalmers, meanwhile, is a three-star recruit who 247 Sports ranks 59th in the state.

Planning to go? Ticket, parking and other useful information is located here.

Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Over in Durham, three future Tar Heels will team up on the East Surry offense as the Cardinals take on powerhouse Tarboro in a matchup of undefeated teams.

The high-flying East Surry attack is led by Jefferson Boaz, a 6-8, 230-pound quarterback who has completed 201 of 273 attempts (73.6 percent) for 4,131 yards with 58 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

A multi-sport athlete, Boaz, considered a three-star recruit, could potentially move to tight end if he doesn't stick around at quarterback for Carolina.

He'll be joined in Chapel Hill by his two top targets in receivers Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens, who plans to join the Tar Heels as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-2, 200-pound Gosnell, considered a three-star recruit and ranks 29th in the state, has 56 catches for 1,334 yards with 20 touchdowns this season, while the 6-2, 195-pound Stevens has 51 catches for 1,276 yard with 19 touchdowns.  

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

UNC will play host to the Class 4-A and 4-AA games, which feature several of the state's top uncommitted recruits for 2021: LB Power Echols (Charlotte Vance), WR Micah Crowell (East Forsyth), OT Andrew Canelas (Leesville Road), WR Jacob Gill (Cardinal Gibbons). 

Television/Internet 

All games will air on local televisions stations across North Carolina in addition to streaming options online. A complete list of channels and streaming information is here.

Complete Schedule by Site

Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Class 1-A: No. 4 Northampton (11-3) vs. No. 1 Robbinsville (14-0), 3 p.m.
Class 1-AA: No. 1 Tarboro (14-0) vs. No. 1 East Surry (14-0), 7 p.m.

BB&T Field, Winston-Salem

Class 2-AA: No. 7 Salisbury (13-2) vs. No. 1 Shelby (13-1), 11 a.m.
Class 2-A: No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (12-3) vs. No. 2 Reidsville (14-1), 3 p.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh 

Class 3-A: No. 1 Southern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (11-3), 3 p.m.
Class 3-AA: No. 1 Lee County (14-0) vs. No. 1 Weddington (15-0), 7 p.m.

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Class 4-A: No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) vs. No. 2 East Forsyth (11-2), 11 a.m.
Class 4-AA: No. 2 Leesville Road (13-0) vs. No. 1 Charlotte Vance (12-2), 3 p.m.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carmichael Memories Won't Pay The Bills, but They'll Bring UNC Basketball History to Life

Brant Wilkerson-New

Enjoy Sunday's game, because the finances of college athletics mean it's unlikely to happen again any time soon.

WATCH: Brandon Robinson Talks Helping Cole Anthony, Exam Week and What All-Access Isn't Showing

Brant Wilkerson-New

The North Carolina guard met with the media on Friday afternoon at the Smith Center.

WATCH: Roy Williams Talks Carmichael Return, Cole Anthony's Leadership and Offensive Progress

Brant Wilkerson-New

The North Carolina coach met with the media on Friday afternoon.

UNC Basketball Exam Week: Grading the Perimeter

Brant Wilkerson-New

A player-by-player breakdown of how the Tar Heels have performed this season.

Return of Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris Could Benefit Cole Anthony, Tar Heels

Brant Wilkerson-New

The return of two injured guards could make a bigger impact than it might seem.

Brant Wilkerson-New

Amid all the questions about the offense and what's wrong this season, here's a good reminder that…

Carolina Family: How Coaches Are Faring This Season

Brant Wilkerson-New

Several former Carolina coaches and players are leading college and high school programs

Carolina Football Exam Week: Grading the Defense

Brant Wilkerson-New

Here's how the Tar Heel defense graded out this season.

UNC Football Exam Week: Grading the Offense

Brant Wilkerson-New

As athletes dive into exam week, we'll grade each unit for their work this season.

Brant Wilkerson-New

Mack Brown is one of two UNC coaches included in ESPN's list of the greatest in college football…