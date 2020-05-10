AllTarHeels
UNC Anticipate Starting School in the Fall; Will Open the School in Phases

Quierra Luck

Athletics have not been given a clear decision on their return, the announcement of pushing for the school to start on time does give hope for the return of athletics. Below is a letter addressed to the Carolina community from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, in the letter, he states that Carolina will be conducting vital research on the treatment, prevention, and tracking of COVID-19; the research operations are expected to return in June and July. 

The school will be doing a phased reopening, probably similar to Gov. Roy Cooper's play for North Carolina, easing us back into normality while being cautious and protective of everyone's safety. 

Dear Carolina community,

Students, congratulations on finishing exams. To our seniors, be on the lookout for special messages as we recognize your graduation.

Yesterday, Governor Cooper approved a $29 million appropriation to the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory based here at Carolina to conduct vital research on the tracking, prevention and treatment of COVID-19. We are grateful for this generous funding from our state legislature that will enable us to deploy our researchers and resources to find more solutions for North Carolinians.

As we look ahead to this summer, we don’t know what the future holds. With safety as our first priority, we are preparing for a phased reopening of the University and working alongside Carolina’s world-class infectious disease experts to develop a plan that would prepare us to reopen the University’s research operations in June and July, and to have students back in August. We will be making an announcement with details of the plan later this month.

Take a moment to watch this week’s video. And be on the lookout for additional messages from me in the coming weeks to keep you informed of what’s happening here on campus.

Go Heels!

Sincerely,

Kevin M. Guskiewicz
Chancellor

For more information, please check UNC's official website.

