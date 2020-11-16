SI.com
UNC's Sam Howell Explains His Touchdown Run

Shawn Krest

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell had a record-setting day passing in the comeback win over Wake Forest. He also had a tackle-breaking, winding 20-yard run for a touchdown to help put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

“We had a couple things on that play,” he said. “They took away the running back swing play. We actually had a draw play called on that. Our o-line did a really good job, and the hole was wide open. I tried to make a couple guys miss and tried to get into the end zone, make a play and end the game.”

While Howell will have multiple entries in the UNC record book from Saturday’s game, he prefers to avoid the individual glory.

“Legacy definitely means a lot to me,” he said, “but I worry more about how were going to be remembered as a team. We faced a lot of adversity in this game and just kept fighting, kept battling back. We found a way to win in the end and showed what type of team we are. I just want to be remembered as a team that’ll fight all four quarters and just try to win a lot of football games. That’s what we did today.”

“It definitely means something to me,” he added. A put a lot of time and work into my craft and trying to be a really good player. I’m just thankful God has led me to this university and blessed me with people around me and the ability to play the game. I’m really just thankful and blessed.”

