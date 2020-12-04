UNC Senior Day: Running Back Michael Carter Looks Back

Saturday’s game against Western Carolina will be Senior Day the Tar Heels. One of those UNC seniors is running back Michael Carter.

Naturally, he’s spent some time looking back on the changes over his college career, including a coaching change halfway through.

“For the coaching change, the biggest factor is we’re having fun—a lot of fun. No disrespect to anyone else, but when Mack Brown and the staff he brought in got here, it was fun to play football again. It feels like Pee Wee. That’s all you can really ask for. As far as my contribution, I just want to be happy to be able to lead good relationships with my teammates and hopefully have those relationships last forever.”

There have been plenty of memorable moments, but Carter had one specific game that stood out—last year’s Week Two win over Miami.

“Personally, I’d say the Miami game, because of how much losing we had done before that last season,” he said. “Just to show people South Carolina (UNC’s opening-week win) was not a fluke game and we can compete with anybody. I think the significance of that win (is more memorable) than the win. It’s probably my favorite one.”

Carter will finish near the top of several UNC rushing and yards from scrimmage lists, but he’s still giving thought to his legacy at the school.

“I want them to remember me for being a good person first and a good player,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think all players want to leave a legacy on the field. I’m one of them.”