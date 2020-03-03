AllTarHeels
UNC Football Head Coach Discusses Details For Spring Game

Quierra Luck

Looks like fans have some competition for their level of excitement about the upcoming football season. 

During his presser to kick off the spring season, Coach Mack, gave the awaited details of the upcoming spring game to give fans a glimpse at what's to come. And he was all smiles. 

“Or spring game will be April 18th at 3 pm. It will be on ACC Network. We felt like that we really enhanced the game day experience last year, but we are going to take another huge step this year with some really cool things. We'll continue to talk to you about it as we get into spring practice. But even though it's going to be on TV, we'll have a huge recruiting day that day."

But the one thing Coach really wants that day? Good weather.

“We had the awful weather last year and we're hoping the weather will be a little better, but we'd love to have everybody come out and enjoy the experience of what we feel like game day will be like next fall.”

With one of the best recruiting class UNC has seen in years, the anticipation for the upcoming season is keeping everyone on their toes, even the coaching staff. 

The Spring game will be April 18, 2020 at 3 pm on the ACC Network.

