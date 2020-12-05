BasketballFootballOther Sports
UNC vs. Western Carolina: Gameday Open Thread

Tar Heels face 0-2 Catamounts on Senior Day
North Carolina closes out its home season on Saturday against Western Carolina.

The game against the Catamounts was added after UNC’s lone non-conference game, against Charlotte, was cancelled due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing on Charlotte’s team.

Western Carolina is two games into its season, which is schedule to end April 10. The Catamounts have lost to Liberty, 58-14, and Eastern Kentucky, 49-17.

It will be Senior Day for the Tar Heels. The ceremonies are a bit more complicated than usual. In addition to the usual uncertainty about who will be back due to early departure for the NFL and transfers, the NCAA ruled that this year did not count against any players’ eligibility, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means that seniors have the option of returning for another year. Thus far, only two Carolina seniors—linebacker Tyrone Hopper and wide receiver Beau Corrales—have opted to return for another year. Kicker Grayson Atkins, a graduate transfer, also has another year of eligibility and plans to return.

Seniors expected to participate in the pregame ceremony and end their Tar Heel careers are running back Michael Carter, wide receiver Austyn Chestnut (a junior), wide receiver Austin Chrismon (a junior), long snapper Trevor Collins, linebacker Matthew Flint (a redshirt sophomore out for the year who reportedly entered the transfer portal earlier this season), linebacker Tomon Fox, defensive lineman Xach Gil (a junior), kicker/punter Cooper Graham (a junior), wide receiver Mason Laurence (a junior), wide receiver Dazz Newsome, offensive lineman Tobechi Nwokeji (a junior), defensive back Patrice Rene, quarterback Jace Ruder (a sophomore), kicker Noah Ruggles (a junior), linebacker Chazz Surratt and tight end Garrett Walston.

Western calls tails (which you should always do) and wins. They elect to receive. No deferring. Ready to go here at Kenan.

UNC wearing blue jerseys and helmets, white pants. Western has white tops, yellow pants, purple helmets. 

Storm Duck, Beau Corrales, Josh Downs, Ed Montilus, Stephen Gosnell are out for today's game. 

UNC with a quick, efficient scoring drive. Sam Howell was 5-for-5 for 50 yards and Michael Carter ran 17 yards for the score. 

IMG_3604
