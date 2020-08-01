AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Gameplanning Without a Schedule

Jonah Lossiah

This Wednesday the ACC announced the official plans to move all ACC schools to a near conference-only schedule. Each program received its new list of opponents, expect for the addition of a ‘plus one’ game that will be out-of-conference.

This means that UNC’s schedule shifted the following ways: Auburn, UCF, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, James Madison, and UConn have been removed. Notre Dame, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Florida State have been added.

Carolina Head Coach Mack Brown says that at this time there are no dates for any of the games, and that has made it difficult to begin game planning.

“We’re also not really sure when our first game will be,” said Brown.

“Rick Steinbacher is working hard to figure out when the plus one is. Because we don’t have a plus one yet.”

Brown says that he has no clue who the ‘plus one’ game will be against. Not even the options are known to him at this time. All that is decided is that the game must be held in North Carolina. He also said that he did not get a heads-up about the details of the schedule.

“The schedule’s exciting … we got it when you got it.”

Brown said that the three games that they have not yet been able to prepare for are Notre Dame, FSU, and Syracuse. The Tar Heels are more recently familiar with the Demon Deacons, as they lost in a comeback effort last season in Winston-Salem.

The UNC coach went to say that timing is something that he is very focused on. Given the uncertainty of a start date, or even a location or opponent, he is preparing for multiple start days. He is trying to take into account just how a delay might change things.

“If you have three extra weeks of practice, I mean you could wear your team out. So, normally you have 25 practices available before your first game. The NCAA’s still giving you that. If it’s moved back, they’re going to give us those 25 practice opportunities in those first four weeks. But then we have to figure out how we’re going to do game week if we play the twelfth when we’re supposed to play the fourth,” said Brown.

He said that his staff, the players, and all their families will be a lot happier when they get times. Not only does he have to worry about game plans, he’s considering the families that want to see their kids and plan trips.

Brown has made sure that everyone involved is aware and up to date with the scheduling conflicts. He says there are three main versions of the schedule at this time and that he has shown each of them to his players.

There are so many unanswered questions at this time, and Brown admitted that is causing a bit of anxiety. However, he also said that the most important thing to him and his staff is safety and that they’ll do whatever they can to make sure this season is handled correctly. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Basketball: Harrison Ingram Cuts List to Six

Class of 2021 five-star Small Forward includes UNC in his top six.

isaacschade

Mack Brown on College Football Bubble and If They Can Follow the NBA

Can the NBA's example of a bubble be followed in college athletics? North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown thinks it's easier said than done.

Quierra Luck

by

MatthewMcGavic

Harrison Barnes, "Wife and Mother Overcoming COVID-19"

Former Tar Heel Harrison Barnes used a personal story to show the seriousness of COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to Donate $2.5M to Combat Black Voter Suppression

Michael Jordan has started the distribution of donations; first stop, combating Black voter suppression.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Justin Pierce Finds New Basketball Home in Finland

Justin Pierce will be continuing his career overseas with new home, Kobrat.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC QB Sam Howell on Manning Award Watch List

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell makes Manning Award watch list

Quierra Luck

North Carolina Football Welcomes Tony Grimes to Chapel Hill

After reclassifying to the class of 2020, Tony Grimes is officially a Tar Heel.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Allows Athletes Opportunity to Wear Patches for Social Justice

The NCAA announced Thursday that patches can be displayed on the front of jerseys, sleeve, or placed on the back where their name is traditionally placed.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams Offers 2021 Four-Star PF Trey Kaufman

Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina basketball head coach Roy Williams offered four-star Trey Kaufman a scholarship for the 2021 class.

Quierra Luck

ACC Announces 11-Game Fall Football Schedule

With football practice set to begin next week, the ACC gives hope of a football season; debuting an 11-game schedule.

Quierra Luck