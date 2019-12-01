WATCH: Mack Brown Discusses Victory over N.C. State

North Carolina coach Mack Brown didn't try to downplay what Saturday's 41-10 victory over rival N.C. State meant as the Tar Heels became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016.

"It means everything; last spring, we were selling hope," he said. "The other thing this does is this win gives your fans, your boosters a chance to walk into work on Monday with a smile on their face when they’ve got someone from the other team and that hasn’t happened for us a lot. I’m really proud for our fans. This was an important win for them."