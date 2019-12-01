Heels
Football

WATCH: Mack Brown Discusses Victory over N.C. State

Brant Wilkerson-New

North Carolina coach Mack Brown didn't try to downplay what Saturday's 41-10 victory over rival N.C. State meant as the Tar Heels became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016.

"It means everything; last spring, we were selling hope," he said. "The other thing this does is this win gives your fans, your boosters a chance to walk into work on Monday with a smile on their face when they’ve got someone from the other team and that hasn’t happened for us a lot. I’m really proud for our fans. This was an important win for them."

WATCH: Tar Heels Talk Win Over N.C. State, Bowl Eligibility

Sam Howell, Tar Heels Talk Win Over N.C. State, Bowl Eligibility

PHOTOS: North Carolina 41, N.C. State 10

Photos from North Carolina's 41-10 victory over N.C. State

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: UNC at N.C. State

Live analysis, observations and updates from UNC at N.C. State.

Five Things to Watch as Carolina Visits N.C. State

Five storylines to watch as UNC meets N.C. State

UNC's Jake Lawler Didn't Want to Live. Now, He's Excited for a New Life.

Jake Lawler wanted to end his own life in January 2018. Since then, he's completed three screenplays and couldn't be more excited about his future.

PHOTOS: North Carolina Bounces Back Against Oregon

Photos from North Carolina's 78-74 victory over Oregon.

Five Takeaways from UNC's Victory Over Oregon

Here's how North Carolina bounced back to top Oregon.

Five Things to Watch as UNC Looks to Bounce Back vs. Oregon

The Tar Heels and Ducks meet at 11:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: Michigan Hands UNC First Loss

The Tar Heels rallied late, but it wasn't enough.

Five Takeaways From UNC's Loss to Michigan

Breaking down North Carolina's loss to Michigan