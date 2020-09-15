Post Game Highlights and Notes: Week One Superlatives

After a victorious week one, North Carolina is now focused on Charlotte; this will be the first meet-up between them. But before the next opponent, let's take a look back over the Syracuse win, noting new records and star players:

UNC is now 84-42-4 in season-opening games after the win over Syracuse, including a 37-31 mark since the ACC was formed in 1953.

Carolina has won its season opener for the second time in as many seasons and 10th time in 12 seasons under Mack Brown.

The last time UNC did not win the season opener under Brown was 1995 at home against Syracuse. Brown is 26-6 all-time as a head coach in season-opening games. After losing 11 straight season openers against Power 5 opponents, Carolina has made it two straight with a win over South Carolina in 2019 and last week's win over the Orange.

This marks the first time Carolina has posted back-to-back, season-opening wins over Power 5 opponents since 1996-97.

Carolina has won its last four games, its first four-game win streak since 2016. In those four games, opponents are averaging nine points and 247 yards of offense.

Carolina's defense did not surrender a touchdown against Syracuse, the first time since shutting down Idaho, 66-0 on September 9, 2012.

Carolina's defense registered seven sacks for the first time since the Pitt game in 2013. Five different players had at least one sack, and Chazz Surratt and Tomari Fox had two each.

Carolina allowed 202 total yards, its fewest by an ACC opponent since Boston College gained 198 in 2009.

QB Sam Howell was 62 of 93 for 947 yards and 12 TDs (0 INTs) in the fourth quarter during his Freshman All-America season. He ranked second nationally in TD passes and third in passing yards in the fourth quarter in 2019.

WR Dazz Newsome led the nation in the fourth quarter in first downs (19), second in 15+ yard receptions (11), and third in receiving yards (363).

WRs Dyami Brown and Newsome both scored four receiving TDs in the fourth, tied for sixth in the nation.

Players of the week:

Offense: Michael Carter and Javonte Williams



Defense: Tomon Fox



Special Teams: Dazz Newsome

North Carolina walks into Saturday's game against Charlotte with the expectation of going 5-0 for the first time since 2015. During his weekly press conference, Mack Brown highlighted the new ratings and stated that as new kids on the block, the Tar Heels have to maintain the confidence and consistency to be the expectancy team.

Carolina football plays UNC-Charlotte Saturday, September 19, at 3:30 pm.

