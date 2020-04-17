Three-Star Prospect Jared Wilson Commits to Carolina

RaRa Dillworth may have announced his commitment to UNC surrounded by his family but it was after his announcement did UNC receive news they weren't expecting today.

Close friend and three-star prospect, Jared Wilson, declared he will be committing to UNC as well.

"I would like to thank God, family, friends and coaches for everything they've done for me. I thank them for pushing me to be the best player and student I can be. With that being said, I am committed to the University of North Carolina"

The Clemmons, NC, native was heavily recruited by schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Florida State but ultimately chose UNC; Wilson was recruited by offensive coaches Phil Longo and Stacey Searels. He is currently ranked as no. 22 in North Carolina.

In early 2019, the 6'4, 325-pound offensive guard, visited UNC once before he committed to Georgia, but soon after a second visit to UNC, he decommited and opened up his recruitment. Following visits to Florida State and Florida, two months later, Wilson commits to UNC.

Wilson told InsideCarolina that wanting to stay close to home and family played a significant part in his choice to attend UNC,

"Man, you can't go wrong with home. I have three little brothers, and they have a future, as well, because they are really, really athletic, more athletic than me, honestly. I want to stay close to home and watch them grow up."

It looks like Wilson is committed to the UNC; he recently started a new instagram reflecting a name change and biography as a Carolina commit.

