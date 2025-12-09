Henri Veesaar Shares His Perspective in Win Over Georgetown

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-61 win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday was another sample of the team's improvement in multiple areas. For the second straight game, the Tar Heels were able to depend on the supporting cast and bench to step up and contribute valuable minutes.

Of course, North Carolina's frontcourt - Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson - led the team in points and rebounds, but if the rest of the team can fulfill their roles, the Tar Heels can develop into one of the best teams in the country.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Veesaar detailed several factors that contributed to North Carolina's win this past weekend.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas center Julius Halaifonua (11) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We played good," Veesaar said. "I think they were a very physical team, and I think it was a little bit bothering us. I think in the second half, we did a good job of taking care of the basketball and just making certain plays and kind of keep getting it into pounding it into pounding it into pain, how we did in the first half, and I think that led us to success at the end."

Freshman guard Derek Dixon has been instrumental in the Tar Heels' last two games, hitting the game-winning shot against Kentucky on Tuesday and scoring 14 points in 27 minutes in Sunday's win over Georgetown. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard went 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. Veesaar was not surprised by the performance, stating that Dixon has improved throughout the season.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks to pass as Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) and forward Caleb Williams (4) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"He's improved a lot throughout the season, just seeing him every day get better every game, play better than he played the last game," Veesaar said. "So, I think that's huge for us, being able to come in and kind of control the game and just make the passes or make the plays he makes and be strong with the ball, be a good defender. Just doing that is of the utmost importance for all of us, just being able to make those plays."

These last two games have also highlighted North Carolina's mental toughness in the second half when the contest is hanging in the balance. Veesaar explained how the team's lack of focus against Navy a few weeks back has been a good learning experience, which has benefited the Tar Heels' mindset in these recent games.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I feel like just not letting the foot off the gas, kind of I feel like, in the Navy game, we went up and then played very loosely," Veesaar said. "Got to turn over the ball. We gave [Navy] a little offensive rebound. I feel like in this game, we did a good job of keeping our foot on the gas and just not ever giving them the chance to get the comeback. Just keep increasing the lead. Keep increasing the league play-by-play. Get a stop. Score. Get a stop. Score."

