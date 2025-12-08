Top Performances from North Carolina's Win Over Georgetown

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 81-61 on Sunday night in an impressive outing. The first half was much more competitive, as the Tar Heels went into halftime with a 44-39 lead.

However, that lead would balloon to double digits quickly in the second half, with North Carolina connecting on three three-point attempts in the first seven minutes.

For the second consecutive game, North Carolina's offensive production came from several avenues, showing how high this team's ceiling is when everything is clicking on all cylinders.

Let's take a look at the players who stepped up the most for the Tar Heels in their 20-point win on Sunday night.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 20 points and 14 rebounds

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After an uncharacteristic performance against Kentucky on Tuesday night, Wilson bounced back with an efficient performance. The freshman forward went 7-of-12 from the field and made all six of his free throw attempts.

Wilson and North Carolina's frontcourt slowly broke down Georgetown, and that opened up the offensive output for the Tar Heels. Wilson has continued to be one of the best freshmen so far in 2025.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It has become a common theme for Veesaar to take over the game in the second half. The junior center demonstrated that against Kentucky and he did it once again on Sunday, totaling six points and eight rebounds in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Veesaar's ability to control the glass, alter shots, and slide into vacated spaces for easy layups and dunks are reasons why this team is 8-1 in early Dec.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 14 points and 4 rebounds

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas center Julius Halaifonua (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Heading into the game, Bogavac was averaging 12 points per game, but was shooting sub-40 percent from the field and three-point range. While the third-year guard shot 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, he did connect on half of his shots overall, which is a step in the right direction.

If Bogavac can shoot that well moving forward, North Carolina will be virtually impossible to completely slow down.

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon is making a serious case to earn starting minutes while Seth Trimble continues to recover from a fractured arm. The freshman went 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. Dixon has established himself as the top player off the bench

