Inside Rece Verhoff’s Performance That Fueled North Carolina Offense
Kicker Rece Verhoff had an outstanding performance for North Carolina during their contest against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. The Tar Heel had all 12 points that were scored for UNC, as its offense digressed and was no match at all when lining up with the Demon Deacon's defensive unit. Verhoff scored twice in the second quarter, once in the third quarter and once in the fourth quarter.
The highlight of Verhoff's performance was a 57-yard field goal that made the score 14-6 going into halftime — the result of a six-play, 36-yard and 1:47 drive. Quarterback Gio Lopez and the offensive unit could not find holes in Wake Forest's defense to take advantage of, and it bit them in the back, ending the contest with zero touchdowns.
After the game, Verhoff talked about his feelings throughout the contest and shared what felt good when lining up to get ready for his field goal attempts.
- “Overall, the kicks felt good," Verhoff said. "I mean, there was one or two kicks, well, mostly one, like, where it got blocked, and I'll take all the blame for that was on me, kicked a little low, but overall, besides that, the ball was popping off the leg, and obviously from 57 (yards), which was really nice.”
In addition, Verhoff added on about the strategy to going about furthering his kicking range and how he goes about that.
- “The big thing for a kicker is, like, ball contact," Verhoff said." "So, I mean, like, that's why they compare it to golf a lot. Obviously, you don't want to slice it, you know, when you're golfing, but the big things, ball contact and leg speed is what I've noticed. But, like to get to those ranges is just kind of like growing as a kicker and just like getting your form pure and everything.”
Verhoff could only do so much in his position as UNC's kicker, as Lopez, the running back and wide receiver rooms, need to be looked toward when lacking in offensive production.
Verhoff’s Ability To Show up When Needed
North Carolina's kicker showed up, but what about its offense? The defense was there as always, but the offense found ways to not be a non-factor throughout its battle with Wake Forest. North Carolina has two games left in the 2025 season, and time is nowhere on its side. One more loss and it can kiss goodbye an opportunity to play in a bowl game.
