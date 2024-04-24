Insider Leaks Intel on UNC Basketball Senior RJ Davis

This is a WOW, but follow me here: RJ Davis returning means UNC will have two different All-Americans return to school in back-to-back years the season AFTER earning A-A honors (Bacot: 3rd Team in '23, came back for '24) for the 1st time since Worthy/Jordan/Perkins in early '80s. https://t.co/ZT8RcRoWEg