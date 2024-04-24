Insider Leaks Intel on UNC Basketball Senior RJ Davis
RJ Davis has yet to make it official with an announcement of his own. However, all signs point to the UNC basketball guard spending a fifth and final year with the Tar Heels next season.
On Tuesday afternoon, following weeks of chatter on social media and message boards, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that Davis plans to employ his option to play a fifth year, which stems from the NCAA not counting the 2020-21 season, Davis' freshman campaign in Chapel Hill, against anyone's eligibility. And the 22-year-old will do so as a Tar Heel under fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis.
Last season, RJ Davis averaged a career-high 21.2 points, tacking on 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for a UNC squad that finished atop the ACC standings, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Alabama.
He received hardware as ACC Player of the Year and consensus First Team All-American.
Interestingly, if the 6-foot bucket-getter matches the 784 points he delivered as a senior, he would tie Tyler Hansbrough (2,872 points as a 2005-09 UNC basketball legend) for the highest-scoring career in program history.
Norlander's report comes on the same day that Tar Heel sophomore guard Seth Trimble revealed his decision to exit the transfer portal and return to UNC for his junior campaign.
Also, Norlander noted that freshman guard Elliot Cadeau will become a UNC sophomore.
The Tar Heel backcourt should be in the conversation as the best in the country, not to mention one of the all-time most formidable collections in Chapel Hill.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.