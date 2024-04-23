UNC Basketball Lands First Name From Transfer Portal in Unusual Way
Sometimes in college basketball, the best recruits are the ones you already have. In the transfer portal era, roster retention is an important element of team building, and UNC basketball has been one of the better programs at doing so.
Head coach Hubert Davis, now preparing for his fourth season leading the Tar Heels, has done a great job retaining players such as Armando Bacot and RJ Davis in recent seasons. But he and his staff were faced with a unique challenge of bringing a player back home to Chapel Hill this time.
On Tuesday afternoon, Seth Trimble announced his intention to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to Chapel Hill, just two weeks after announcing his potential transfer.
Trimble’s return to UNC is the program’s first commitment from a player in this year's transfer portal, despite the Tar Heels being linked to a number of potential transfer additions.
Depending on the upcoming decision from RJ Davis, Trimble could battle with incoming five-star Ian Jackson for a starting spot in the Tar Heel backcourt alongside Elliot Cadeau.
In two seasons at UNC, Trimble has appeared in 68 total games with limited minutes. After seeing a limited role as a freshman, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete from Wisconsin played 17.2 minutes per game as a sophomore, averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
Seth Trimble will fill a much-needed gap in UNC’s backcourt depth. And his tenacious defense paired with his ability to slash and soar to the rim will be welcomed back with open arms in Chapel Hill.
