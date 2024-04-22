UNC Basketball 'Heavily in the Mix' for Durham Native Jonas Aidoo
The 247Sports Crystal Ball paints Baylor as the favorite to land former Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo. And the Bears, who landed Duke basketball alum Jeremy Roach for his fifth year on Sunday evening, may have momentum after hosting Aidoo for a visit over the weekend. But don't count out UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff yet.
In addition to the Tar Heels seemingly having plenty of minutes up for grabs at the four-spot and center, especially in light of junior forward Harrison Ingram's announced early departure to the NBA on Saturday, there's now reason to suspect the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Aidoo might take more time to find the best option in his recruitment while keeping UNC in contention.
It's worth pointing out that he's been in the transfer portal, where he ranks No. 11 overall in the eyes of 247Sports, for less than two weeks.
On Sunday night, Field of 68 college hoops insider Jeff Goodman reported that four suitors "are heavily in the mix for Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo." UNC appears on that list, along with Baylor, Alabama, and Arkansas.
An All-SEC performer for the Volunteers as a junior, Aidoo has made significant leaps in his development from one year to the next in college. This past season, the Durham native, a former four-star prep who ranked No. 40 overall on the 247Sports 2021 Composite, averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.
After drawing only nine combined starting nods between his freshman and sophomore campaigns in Knoxville, Aidoo started all 36 games for a 2023-24 Tennessee squad that finished atop the SEC standings and reached the Elite Eight.
Of course, the Tar Heels are hoping to find a quality center to help fill the void from five-year UNC basketball starter Armando Bacot's expired eligibility. Thus far, though, four of the six who reportedly heard from Davis and his crew after entering the transfer portal have already come off the board to other schools.
Aidoo and Rutgers graduate Clifford Omoruyi, who has the Tar Heels among his finalists, may be the only two top-shelf post talents in the portal still considering a move to Chapel Hill.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.