Key Strengths Highlighted in North Carolina’s Tuesday Night Win

Tuesday night was another example of the North Carolina Tar Heels playing near their floor and ceiling in the same game.

North Carolina was able to eventually separate themselves in the second half on their way to a 77-58 win over East Tennessee State . However, it was a tug-of-war first half, with each team staying within four points of each other for the majority of the opening 20 minutes. The Tar Heels were able to string together a quick run, but other than that, it was a tight sequence heading into halftime.

With that being said, here are a couple of the Tar Heels' strengths that were highlighted in the win on Tuesday night.

North Carolina's Frontcourt

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers guard Brian Taylor (11) drives between North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Derek Dixon (3) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have leaned on Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson for large stretches of the season, and that was once again the case against East Tennessee State. The duo combined for 46 points and 18 rebounds while collectively shooting 16-of-23 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Wilson and Veesaar are also dominant forces on the defensive end of the court, altering countless shots and suffocating driving lanes. After allowing five offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points in the first half, the Tar Heels allowed no second-chance points after halftime.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) backs down ETSU Buccaneers forward Cam Morris III (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Much of that is attributed to coaching adjustments, and the fact that North Carolina's frontcourt can completely shut down an opposing team's offensive production in the paint. Davis pointed out earlier this month how Wilson and Veesaar are elite on the boards.

"[Veesaar] has put a lot of weight and importance on him," Davis said. "He's so huge for us on both ends of the floor. His rebounding is real, his length, his ability not only just to rebound but to keep balls alive up in the air that allows us to be able to get those rebounds. To get to the offensive glass, that's something that's always been an emphasis for us. And honestly, with him and Caleb [Wilson], they're our two best offensive rebounders."

Depth is Opening Up Versatile Rotations

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks on during the first half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In the first few games of the season, specifically after Seth Trimble's injury, North Carolina lacked depth and flexibility.

That narrative has completely flipped in recent weeks, and was especially evident on Tuesday night, as Jonathan Powell opened up the second half with four of the original starters. A month ago, that would have been considered a legitimate possibility. However, with Trimble out of the lineup, it has opened up the door for several bench players to make an impact.

Powell and Derek Dixon have been the most notable contributors off the bench in recent memory.

Dean Smith Center | Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !