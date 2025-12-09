Hubert Davis Signals a Potential Breakout for UNC

It has not always been smooth sailing for the North Carolina Tar Heels' offensive production this season, but the team has identified a way to generate consistent points.

During the last two weeks , the Tar Heels have leaned into rebounding, physicality, and dominating the game with interior play. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar have been the two main catalysts for the offense, opening up opportunities on the perimeter.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis shared his thoughts on what the ceiling for this team could look like later in the season.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I believe we're growing," Davis said. "We're getting better at it. It's not a finished product. I feel like we've got a long way to go, but one of the things that I consistently talk to them about is how do you react and how do you respond?"

"But from an offensive standpoint, we're inside out," Davis continued. "I've been clear, definitive, I [want to] dominate points in the paint through post penetration, offensive rebounding, limit the paint, limit the free throw line, put max pressure on the rim."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) shoots in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I believe when you do that, that generates the open threes," Davis said. "And I felt like we generated really good threes. Even in the first half, I thought we had some good looks. We just didn't knock them down."

"I'm really looking forward to the day where we're dominating points in the paint and we're hot from three-point range and we make all of our free throws."

North Carolina showed a glimpse of that game plan, attempting 28 three-pointers in the game. However, the Tar Heels connected on only nine of those attempts, shooting 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Most of those looks were wide open, with Veesaar and Wilson occupying so much attention in the paint. Davis explained how opponents double teaming those players will continue to open up comfortable shots from outside the perimeter.

"Yeah, I do. I believe that we have the ability to really shoot the basketball," Davis said. "I was really proud of how we handled when [Georgetown] double teamed."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"More and more teams are doubling Henri [Veesaar}, and obviously Caleb [Wilson], and the way that we handled it and passed the ball out to the perimeter and made the extra pass, I thought even when we missed it, I felt like we made the right play," Davis continued.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !