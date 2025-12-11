North Carolina Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

While North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick still have some work to do to finish off their impressive 2026 recruiting class, the Tar Heels are now beginning to shift their focus toward the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Belichick and his staff have already made significant progress on several elite 2027 prospects, including a four-star defensive lineman who recently named the Tar Heels as one of his top 10 schools.

Four-Star 2027 DL Includes UNC in Top 10

On Dec. 10, Rivals' Greg Biggins reported on X that Jon Loane, a four-star defensive lineman from Tustin High School in Tustin, California, named North Carolina as one of his top ten schools alongside Arizona State, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Washington.

The Tar Heels have been pursuing Ioane for nearly a year, first extending him an offer back in January. They hosted him on an unofficial visit this summer, and after staying in contact with him throughout the fall, they’ve made his Top 10.

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Shortly after naming his top ten schools, he discussed his list with Biggins . He emphasized that while these are the schools he's most interested in at the moment, the list is flexible and subject to change.

“I’m not closing the doors on other programs who could come in and offer late but I really like these 10 right now,” Loane told Biggins.

When discussing North Carolina specifically, Ioane mentioned that he enjoyed his visit to Chapel Hill and meeting Belichick. He also highlighted that his defensive coordinator at Tustin High School is the brother of UNC cornerback coach Armond Hawkins.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“North Carolina was a dope visit as well and it was great to meet coach Bill [Belichick],” Ioane told Biggins. “He’s very intelligent and our DC here at Tustin, coach Hawk [Chris Hawkins], his brother [Armond Hawkins] is at UNC too. He took great care of us and treated us right so I had a lot of fun.”

Ioane also told Biggins that he plans on taking official visits with several of the schools in his top ten this spring and summer, but didn’t mention a planned trip to North Carolina specifically.

The four-star defensive lineman would be a fantastic addition to North Carolina’s 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 179 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 23 defensive lineman, and the No. 18 recruit from California.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

It doesn’t look like Ioane will decide soon, giving the Tar Heels more time to better their standing in his recruitment. If Belichick can get him to make a trip to the East Coast for an official visit in the coming months, UNC should have a strong chance to land him.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW