The North Carolina Tar Heels will lose another player in the transfer portal. On Friday, there were several reports indicating that backup quarterback Max Johnson intends to enter the transfer portal.

Johnson has had a six-year collegiate career with three different programs - LSU, Texas A&M, and North Carolina. That will apparently extend to four programs, as the veteran quarterback is set to depart Chapel Hill.

In four games this season, the 6-foot-5, 224-pound quarterback completed 54-of-87 pass attempts for 437 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Johnson would be on the losing end in all four of those outings. His lack of success and involvement in the offense most likely led to his decision to enter the portal for the third time in his career.

With Johnson no longer part of the equation, what does this decision mean for the Tar Heels next season?

North Carolina's Quarterback Situation Heading into 2026

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) rushes around the end during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With Johnson leaving, the Tar Heels' quarterback situation becomes a lot clearer, with Gio Lopez, Travis Burgess, and Bryce Baker all in contention for the starting role. Even before Johnson's decision to enter the transfer portal, it was obvious that he was a long shot to be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback next season.

This does open the door for Burgess and Baker to earn more reps in the offseason program. Lopez could be phased out sooner rather than later, as North Carolina has made it clear the last two offseasons that quarterback is a position they are working through.

In addition to landing Lopez in the transfer portal last offseason, North Carolina signed Baker, who spent this year as a redshirt freshman. However, he was a quarterback that Bill Belichick inherited. Burgess was actively recruited by this current regime, consisting of Belichick and Michael Lombardi . Because of that, there is a real possibility that Burgess earns the upper hand early in the offseason.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Johnson's departure benefits Burgess the most. Lopez was given an opportunity this season to prove his worth to the program, but ultimately, he came up short and made it an easy decision for the Tar Heels to move on with a replacement quarterback on the horizon.

The news on Friday screams that this is Burgess's job to lose. The freshman quarterback spent most of his senior year injured, which prevented him from playing extensive snaps and continuing his development. Nevertheless, the four-star signal caller should be North Carolina's starter in the season opener next season.

