UNC Offers Three-Star CB Ahead of Official Visit
Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown with the No. 16 team in the nation, North Carolina has extended an offer to Julian Peterson. The Tar Heels, who are set to play Virginia, have had their eye on Peterson since he decommitted from Penn State.
PSU's downward trajectory has been alarming, but it's not like the Tar Heels are in a much better state. Regardless, head coach Bill Belichick is looking to bolster his Class of 2026 with the No. 9 player in New Jersey.
Julian Peterson's Official Visit
On October 22, the Tar Heels extended an offer to Peterson. Coincidentally, that happened to be just three days before his official visit. UNC knows what they're doing, and they have a clear plan in place as they look to land the former Nittany Lion.
While UNC has its work cut out for it against the Cavaliers, Virginia has only won their last three games by a combined 13 points. Take nothing away from their double overtime win over No. 8 Florida State, but only defeating Louisville by three in overtime and Washington State by two is nothing to write home about.
Now, the Tar Heels have a bit of extra motivation knowing Peterson is in attendance. Should the 6'2'' 175-pound cornerback have chosen Georgia instead of PSU, he may not be in this position. For North Carolina, that decision was a blessing.
The Tar Heels Pursuit Of Peterson
Winslow Township's premier cornerback has gotten plenty of attention since announcing his decision on October 22. Immediately, Clemson and UNC extended offers. The next day, Wisconsin joined the mix.
For what it's worth, Peterson announced his official visit to UNC a week before officially decommitting from PSU. Clearly, he had been working behind the scenes to see if the grass was greener on the other side.
Peterson's message to the Nittany Lions read, "After much thought and discussion with family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and reopen my recruitment. I want to thank Coach Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and the opportunity. I am looking forward to what the future holds."
Less than five hours later, the Tigers and Tar Heels offered. Peterson is likely to see even more offers thrown his way, but it's up to him as to how many official visits he'll decide to take on. With the clock ticking, a solid showing from UNC against Virginia could be all the Tar Heels need to land Peterson.
