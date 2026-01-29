Tar Heels’ CBS Sports Classic Games Announced Through 2029

North Carolina has been a mainstay in the CBS Sports Classic, and that will continue in the upcoming years. The Tar Heels and Kentucky are the only two teams that have been in the tradition since it began in 2014.

CBS has revealed UNC’s games in the CBS Sports Classic up until 2029.

2026 CBS Sports Classic at MSG 🍎



Let’s take a look at the recently revealed CBS Sports Classic upcoming games for UNC.

Battle of the blue bloods

The two original teams in the event, the Tar Heels and the Wildcats, will go into battle once again. A classic rival will be renewed in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 19, 2026, in the mecca, Madison Square Garden.

The two teams have not met in the event since 2023, when UK squeaked out an epic 87-83 win versus UNC in Atlanta, Georgia. The Tar Heels defeated the Wildcats in Lexington this season. All eyes will be on the two teams when they go head to head in MSG.

Future games

This annual event is known as the “blue blood” event. Historical teams like UNC, UK and UCLA have all been participants. Well, this year, there is a new team joining the mix, and that is the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Tar Heels knocked off the Jayhawks in Chapel Hill this season, but next time they meet, it will be different. The Jayhawks will look to get their revenge in 2027.

The Jayhawks have gotten the best of UNC in the series matchup, as KU has beaten the Tar Heels five of their seven contests with one another. It will be a classic blue blood showdown in the CBS Sports Classic.

In 2028, UNC will face off against Ohio State. The two met this season, where Henri Veesaar got a game-winning dunk to beat the Buckeyes 71-70. UNC and OSU have had a few classic games over the years, and expect no less in the upcoming ones.

2029 will see the Wildcats once again face off with the Tar Heels. These two teams will battle forever against each other, and it is just as important year after year. A tale old as time, the Tar Heels versus the Wildcats.

Classic history

The Tar Heels have been in the event ever since it was created back in 2014. There have been some memorable games over the years, and most have been good to UNC. The Tar Heels have a record of 8-4 in the CBS Sports Classic.

It is an honor to be selected for this event, as only four teams get to participate. A program that is in such high regard like UNC gets this opportunity to play on the biggest stage year after year. UNC will look to continue its two-game winning streak in the event against Kentucky at the end of the year.

