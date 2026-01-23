Veesaar Has 3 Thoughts on Heels’ Dominant Win Over Irish

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in the midst of a two-game losing streak heading into Wednesday night, and the team was desperate for a statement win. That is exactly what the Tar Heels produced, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 91-69 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Losing three of the four games will raise the urgency on the floor, and that was apparent from the first tip-off, as North Carolina completely dominated the game from the get-go. Center Henri Veesaar was the driving force in the second half. After mustering only three points in the first 20 minutes, the Arizona transfer recorded 12 points and five rebounds in the second half.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Veesaar explained how the offense played in rhythm.

Veesaar' Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Matthew MacLellan (34) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"​​I feel like we just took good ones [shots] this time," Veesaar said. "We're taking open ones, and then if you keep shooting, you take the right ones, you're [going to] get rewarded for that. And I think we're playing hard in the first half, rebounding, playing good defense. So just being able to get stops and get going in transition is going to reward us with open shots, and then we're going to make them."

There was a sense of urgency heading into this contest, as the Tar Heels had not played their brand of basketball the last two weeks, which has led to alarming trends presenting themselves. Veesaar discussed the team's mindset this week.

"I mean, I just think everybody hated losing those two games, so it kind of created a sense of urgency where we needed to change," Veesaar said. "I think everybody was willing to give 100% effort in every practice that we had…so just doing that, I think, set us in perfect position to win this game."

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with guard Jaydon Young (4) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Derek Dixon earned another shot in the starting lineup after his 14-point performance against California last Saturday. The freshman guard was sharp again on Wednesday, and the veteran center took notice.

"I mean, I think last game he was like four for eight from three, I'm not 100% sure, but obviously this game, he was three for five, so he's shooting lights out," Veesaar said of Dixon. "He's taking control of the game. He's not turning the ball over much. He's just running the offense, and we just need to move the ball, and when we get from side to side, we play great."

