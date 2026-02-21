Tar Heels’ Game Plan Has 3 Pillars in Syracuse Rematch

North Carolina is set to take on Syracuse this afternoon for the second time this season. The first time these two teams faced off this season, the Tar Heels took an 87-77 victory over the Orange. This game will look very different, though, with no Caleb Wilson and possibly no Henri Veesaar for UNC.

The Tar Heels will look to get back on track after getting blown out in their last outing to NC State. There are only five games left in the regular season, and things are getting real. The injury bug has hit the Tar Heels at the worst possible time, but they will look to fight through it until the star frontcourt returns.

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Here are three keys to victory for UNC.

Take care of the ball

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

UNC is already starting with an uphill battle with the loss of Wilson and maybe Veesaar. The Tar Heels will need to play smart and as a team to defeat the Orange short-handed. Taking care of the ball is the first key step for UNC.

The Tar Heels turned the ball over three times more than the Wolfpack did, and they lost by 24 points. UNC cannot repeat the way it handled the ball, or else it could be another ugly game for them.

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A lot of pressure will be on Seth Trimble and Derek Dixon to run the offense and protect the ball. Trimble and Dixon both need a bounce-back performance after a highly disappointing outing against the Wolfpack.

Team effort

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Trimble and Dixon will be the main focus, but they cannot do it alone. In order to defeat the Orange, it will have to be a team effort. The last matchup versus the Orange, Wilson and Veesaar carried the Tar Heels to the win. Unfortunately, they will not have that luxury today.

Everyone must step up and pitch in so the Tar Heels can get back on track. Jarin Stevenson needs to perform well, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell and Jaydon Young all need to play a part.

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

All of those guys do not necessarily need to score the ball, but help out with rebounding, defending, playmaking, etc.

Hang tight throughout first half

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

One of the biggest problems in UNC’s last loss was that the game was basically over at halftime. The Tar Heels were down by 16 at the break, and the game never felt in reach after that.

UNC must prevent another first half like that and hang tight throughout the half. If the Tar Heels can stay within striking distance, then head coach Hubert Davis and the veteran leadership with Trimble can lead the Tar Heels down the stretch.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For additional insight and analysis on North Carolina, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !