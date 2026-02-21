Hubert Davis Provides Latest Injury Updates on UNC’s Big 2

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a must-win game against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, as they have lost two of their last three games. That includes a 24-point loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Tuesday, which was a disappointing result considering that is the only time those teams will meet this season.

It has been a rough 10 days for the Tar Heels, who lost Caleb Wilson to a fractured hand, which was not confirmed until last Thursday. Then Henri Veesaar popped up on the injury report before last weekend's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and was ultimately ruled out minutes before tip-off.

Both players have not played in the last two games, and that will continue to be the case for Wilson, while Veesaar could return on Saturday against Syracuse. While speaking with the media on Friday, head coach Hubert Davis revealed what is next for each player.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I'll have an update for you next week," Davis said when asked about Wilson's recovery process. "That's when they're [going to] do some more images. It was already scheduled by the time we found out that he did break his hand. He's been in my office every day. He wants to practice today, but I'm not [going to] let him."

Despite being held out of the rotation, the star freshman has continued to work out and keep his body right during this time, according to the 55-year-old head coach.

"What he's doing in the weight room, what he's doing conditioning wise, it's real. His ball handling, he can shoot it, he just can't catch it," Davis continued. "And so, he does all the regular shooting drills that he does, you just have to bounce pass it to him. So other than regularly passing the ball to him, he's doing everything. Obviously not playing five-on-five or anything like that, no contact. But in terms of no contact, he's doing everything. And when he comes back, he'll be in shape and he'll be ready to go."

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs a rebound against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Davis also provided an update on Veesaar, stating that the Arizona transfer has been able to practice before revealing the center's status for Saturday

“He’s getting better every day,” Davis told reporters on Friday afternoon. “Had an individual workout yesterday. He’s planning on participating in practice today, limited basis, but he is still questionable, so we just got to see how practice goes.”

