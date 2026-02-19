Grading North Carolina’s Lineup Against NC State



The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second loss in three games, falling to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 82-58 on Tuesday night. While the Tar Heels were able to blow by the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday without Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, but that proved too much to overcome against a formidable opponent.

It was the first time all season that North Carolina had faced a 20-point deficit , which was a product of its poor shooting, as Hubert Davis' team went 5-of-33 from beyond the arc. Due to those injuries, the Tar Heels' bench has thinned out, as multiple second-unit players have been elevated into the starting lineup temporarily.

With all of that being said, here is how North Carolina's makeshift starting five graded out against the Wolfpack.

Zayden High

Stat line: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) brings the ball to the basket against NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The third-year forward has been impressive in the last two games, since being elevated to the starting lineup. High is averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds during this brief stint, proving to be a solid rotation player moving forward.

On Tuesday night, High shot 4-of-6 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line, and although he fouled out, the 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward has been stellar.

Grade: A-

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) lays the ball up against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Alabama transfer shot 4-of-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line, continuing his efficient performance in recent outings, as he is collectively shooting 16-of-24 during that span.

Stevenson has been the most consistent player the last three games, and that was the case on Tuesday night against the Wolfpack.

Grade: A

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 9 points and 3 rebounds

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard MacAri Moore (21) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The overseas transfer finished third on the team in scoring, but it was not an impressive or efficient outing for Bogavac. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard went 3-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

Grade: B

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball at the half court against during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The freshman guard has struggled the last three games, shooting 4-of-26 during that span. Tuesday's outing was essentially a carbon copy last week's performance against Miami, as Dixon shot 2-of-12 from the field and 1-of-9 from three-point range.

Grade: F

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The senior guard was pitiful on Tuesday, shooting 1-of-9 from field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. For a player with his experience, it was an inexcusable performance, especially when the Tar Heels were without Wilson and Veesaar.

Grade: F

