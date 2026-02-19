Grading North Carolina’s Lineup Against NC State
The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second loss in three games, falling to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 82-58 on Tuesday night. While the Tar Heels were able to blow by the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday without Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, but that proved too much to overcome against a formidable opponent.
It was the first time all season that North Carolina had faced a 20-point deficit, which was a product of its poor shooting, as Hubert Davis' team went 5-of-33 from beyond the arc. Due to those injuries, the Tar Heels' bench has thinned out, as multiple second-unit players have been elevated into the starting lineup temporarily.
With all of that being said, here is how North Carolina's makeshift starting five graded out against the Wolfpack.
Zayden High
Stat line: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist
The third-year forward has been impressive in the last two games, since being elevated to the starting lineup. High is averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds during this brief stint, proving to be a solid rotation player moving forward.
On Tuesday night, High shot 4-of-6 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line, and although he fouled out, the 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward has been stellar.
Grade: A-
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block
The Alabama transfer shot 4-of-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line, continuing his efficient performance in recent outings, as he is collectively shooting 16-of-24 during that span.
Stevenson has been the most consistent player the last three games, and that was the case on Tuesday night against the Wolfpack.
Grade: A
Luka Bogavac
Stat line: 9 points and 3 rebounds
The overseas transfer finished third on the team in scoring, but it was not an impressive or efficient outing for Bogavac. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard went 3-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.
Grade: B
Derek Dixon
Stat line: 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists
The freshman guard has struggled the last three games, shooting 4-of-26 during that span. Tuesday's outing was essentially a carbon copy last week's performance against Miami, as Dixon shot 2-of-12 from the field and 1-of-9 from three-point range.
Grade: F
Seth Trimble
Stat line: 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist
The senior guard was pitiful on Tuesday, shooting 1-of-9 from field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. For a player with his experience, it was an inexcusable performance, especially when the Tar Heels were without Wilson and Veesaar.
Grade: F
