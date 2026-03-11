North Carolina's Mindset Clear Heading Into ACC Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels have earned a double bye in the ACC tournament, which means that they will not play until the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Here are quotes from this past weekend that carry weight into the conference tournament for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina Will be Without Caleb Wilson

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson looks on during warm-ups prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“Obviously, there’s tremendous sadness for him," Hubert Davis said of Wilson. "I’ve talked about how special, obviously, he’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is, and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this."

"It was a dream for him to play in the ACC in the NCAA tournament, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that," Davis continued. "But we finished the regular season. Now it’s time to regroup.”

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"Henri [Veesaar], the games he missed - we didn't know if he was going to play or not play. And then, Caleb [Wilson], twice," Seth Trimble said. "So, we've been through it. He's still a huge part of this team for us. We're still embracing him. He's embracing us."

"I think Jarin [Stevenson] and Zayden [High] have stepped up really well in his absence and will continue to do that," Derek Dixon said. "Obviously, it sucks. Feel for him. That's my guy. I hate to see that happen, but we have to play, and we're going to have to play going forward."

Rebounding and Defense are Paramount

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs the rebound against North Carolina Central Eagles forward Khouri Carvey (7) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I think rebounding is going to be big for us," Dixon said. "All of us have to pitch in, not just Henri [Veesaar], not just Zayden [High] or Jarin [Stevenson], [we can't just] rely on them. All the guards pitching in. That's what killed us tonight (Saturday) - offensive rebounds. We just have to be better with that. Taking care of the ball - we're going to have to shore that up on the offensive end."

"We were able to crawl back [early in the second half] and our cohesiveness on the court, at times, and the way that we showed that we can control that rebounding battle is going to be huge going into next week," Trimble said. "That's what lost us this game today (Saturday). The effort needs to be better in the rebounding battle. [Duke] killed us in the second half, and it's something that just can't happen."

Overall Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images