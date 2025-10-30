UNC Makes Easy Work of WSSU in Final Exhibition Game
North Carolina defeats Winston Salem State in its final exhibition game, 95-68, after a strong second-half performance.
The Tar Heels shot 33-for-66 (50%) from the field and 12-for-32 (37.5%) from beyond the arc. The Tar Heels scored 56 of their 95 points in the second half.
North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson posted his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He also recorded three blocks, two assists and a steal.
North Carolina will officially open up the season with a matchup against Central Arkansas on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The Tar Heels will take on No. 19 Kansas a few days later on Friday, Nov. 7, in another primetime matchup between the two blue blood programs.
1st Half
Carolina opened the game with a 15-2 run in the first seven minutes. Veesaar scored the first points with a single free throw and a teardrop jump shot. Trimble followed with a jump shot, and Wilson added a fast-break and-one layup on the ensuing possession.
Veesaar and Wilson combined for 10 of those 15 points, with eight of Carolina’s points during that stretch coming in the paint.
However, Winston-Salem State came roaring back, pulling within five with 5:11 left in the first half as the Tar Heels held a 24-19 lead.
However, Carolina pulled away late in the first half thanks to Wilson, who scored seven of the Tar Heels’ final points to give them a 39-24 lead at halftime.
Wilson finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, along with six rebounds, two blocks, and an assist. He was also a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.
Veesaar contributed seven points in the half, making all three of his field goal attempts. He also added two steals, a rebound, and an assist.
Winston-Salem State’s top scorers at the half were Masaun Bryant and Lance Gill, each with six points.
2nd Half
After a sluggish first half, the Tar Heels came out strong, opening the second half with a 13-4 run to build a 52-32 lead with 15:42 remaining.
After a Jarin Stevenson layup, Veesaar and Evans drill back-to-back three-point shots. Trimble scored five of the 13 points and slammed a one-handed dunk before Winston-Salem State called a timeout to regroup.
After the timeout, UNC went on a 6-0 run as Trimble made a layup and Stevenson drilled back-to-back three-pointers, pushing the score to 60-32 with 13:38 left in the game.
It soon became a three-point shootaround for the Tar Heels as Jaydon Young would knock down three of his beyond the arc shots, along with Zayden High and Johnathan Powell.
