Trimble Discusses North Carolina's Backcourt Evolution
The North Carolina Tar Heels overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers 85-80 last weekend. It was a tale of two halves, as the Tar Heels performance in the first half lacked physicality and a sense of urgency. In the second half, North Carolina embodied its values, imposing its will on the boards and getting out in transition, which unlocked the offense.
After losing three of four games, head coach Hubert Davis decided to shake things up, benching Kyan Evans in favor of Derek Dixon. In those three games, the freshman guard has been one of the main catalysts for the Tar Heels' improved play. That was on full display against Virginia, as the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard totaled 11 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Dixon's willingness to push the ball up the floor was instrumental in the comeback win.
Senior guard Seth Trimble highlighted North Carolina's backcourt in a recent appearance on a media outlet's podcast on Tuesday.
Trimble's Thoughts
- “I’ve always seen it, and this is how I’ll continue to see it for the rest of the season - Derek [Dixon] and Kyan [Evans] they’re my two point guards," Trimble said.
While Evans has been uneven this season, since transferring from Colorado State, Trimble continues to instill confidence in the junior guard. Trimble has seen in practice how effective Evans can be when he is playing with confidence.
- "They’re the point guards who I believe in," Trimble continued. "They’re the point guards who I put my trust in, and they’re the point guards that I’ve seen be great in practice, and I’ve seen work our team, and I’ve just seen be good for us."
The senior guard operates predominately as the two-guard, which plays off of the point guard and selectively looks for his opportunities to prioritize his shots. Trimble believes he can also contribute as a point guard and run the offense, but he is completely content with his role and wants to see the team succeed.
"So, those two are definitely my guys," Trimble said. "We’re on the same page. I always see myself as somebody who can be a point guard, but I’m not with this team, and that’s completely okay with me, but it’s there. It’s there in case I need it, with those two guys being out. Those two, those are the point guards of the team, and they’re our guys, so keep rolling with them.”
