Seth Trimble, Luka Bogavac Invaluable for Tar Heels, Davis Says

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 85-80 win over the Virginia Cavaliers this past weekend illustrated how well-balanced this team can be when everything is clicking. On Saturday, the Tar Heels had five players score at least 11 points, which had not been a consistent feature of the team for much of the season.

There have been multiple players' performances that have been discussed following the 16-point comeback victory, but two players who have slid under the radar are Seth Trimble and Luka Bogavac.

Trimble recorded 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range, and 4-of-6 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Bogavac contributed 14 points, one rebound, and one assist while shooting 4-of-7 from field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) on the fast break in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Both performances were the most efficient either player has produced this season, and they were perfect timing, as the Tar Heels needed everything to fall their way to overcome an improbable deficit.

During his appearance on his weekly radio show, head coach Hubert Davis praised both players for their roles in the win and explained what each player brings to the table for North Carolina.

Davis on Trimble's Experience

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I thought this was Seth’s maybe best game ever,” Davis said. “I was so proud of him. He went to the offensive glass. He was a combination shooting threes, taking the ball to the basket, an and-one in transition. Defensively, he’s our guy. I thought his senior presence led us, and he was huge.”

Davis on Bogavac's Potential and Mindset

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) and forward Matthew MacLellan (34) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Luka has the ability to be able to score in many different ways,” Davis said. “He’s a four-level scorer, whether it’s from three, mid-range, to the basket, and also can get fouled and get to the free throw line.”

For an overseas transfer, it can be intimidating to play against on the road, but Bogavac has embraced the challenge. Davis discussed how Bogavac played with a chip on his shoulder against Virginia at the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday.

“Being on the road at Virginia, doesn’t bother, doesn’t faze him a bit,” Davis said. “He actually walks towards that even more. And so, the shots that he made in the first half were huge. They kept us in the game and got us to halftime only down by nine, and just his poise and playmaking he’s done lately has been huge for us.”

