Trimble Says UNC Must Adopt This Mindset To Surge Forward

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Louisville Cardinals 77-74 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, improving their home record to 16-0 on the season. Not only was it impressive considering that the Cardinals are a ranked opponent, but it came without Caleb Wilson, who is still out with a fractured left hand.

Guard Seth Trimble was instrumental in the victory , scoring 30 points while shooting 11-of-16 from the field and 7-of-11 from the free throw line.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Trimble discussed his mindset, and when he knew it was going to be a big game for him.

Trimble's Thoughts

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I guess as soon as I hit nine points, you know, I felt, I don't know if I had missed a shot yet, but I just felt in [the] groove, [and] in the really good rhythm," Trimble said. "And you know, I just knew there was [going to] be more to come in a good way."

Jarin Stevenson was incredibly impactful, totaling nine points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Trimble highlighted the junior forward's performance.

"I mean, Jarin [Stevenson] was huge. He's been huge since Caleb's been out. He's been huge all year, honestly. He made big time shots today, got big time boards and played incredible defense. You know, he had a 'Jarin Stevenson' performance today."

Trimble also explained how the coaching staff has been pushing him to be more assertive in games, and that was the mindset heading into Monday night.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The coaches have been on me," Trimble said. "I know I said it; I've said this over and over again, but they've been on me just to go and just finish, you know, coming off the ball screen, go, look to score, you know, don't look to pass. Don't look to make a play. Go to score. And then things are going to happen from that. And then I'm going to be able to kick out, going to be able to hit Henri [Veesaar]."

North Carolina's defense translated into quick points in transition. The veteran guard discussed how that was a focal point against Louisville's elite offense.

"It was a huge point to try and slow down Mikel [Brown Jr.] and [Ryan] Conwell," Trimble said. "They're two incredible guards, two of the best guards in the ACC. So, if you can shut them down, you can put yourself in a good position to win. Now, we didn't necessarily shut them down, obviously, but efficiency wise, they didn't have the best game, and it made it difficult. So I think we did a good job."

