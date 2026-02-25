UNC Starters Posted Stellar Report Card in Latest Win

It has been an interesting couple of weeks for the North Carolina tar, who have had several starting lineup rotations over that stretch, with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar each missing time. The Arizona transfer returned to the lineup last weekend after missing two games, but Wilson remains out with a fractured hand.

Despite still being without their freshman phenom, the Tar Heels were able to dictate terms in their 77-74 win over the Louisville Cardinals on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina received modest production from its bench, but the starting lineup, with one play in particular, was the main reason the team picked up its 16th home win and remained undefeated in Chapel Hill this season.

With all of that being said, here are grades for each starting Tar Heel on Monday night.

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The senior guard spectacular against Louisville, carrying North Carolina over the finish line. It was not looking great in the first half, as the Tar Heels faced a 10-point deficit seven minutes into the game.

However, North Carolina orchestrated a 26-15 run in the final 13 minutes of the first half, and Trimble was monumental, leading the team with 16 points in the first half while shooting 7-of-10 from the field. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard finished the game shooting 11-of-16 from the field and 7-of-11 from the free throw line, illustrating how aggressive he was throughout the game. Trimble's assertiveness was absent in the last few games, and he rose to the occasion in a pivotal ACC matchup.

Grade: A+

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots a three point shot as Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was not Veesaar’s prototypical dominant performance, as the Rebounding Department was dispersed across the roster. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has compiled five rebounds across the last two games, which is head-scratching.

However, Veesaar continues to be a dominant force on both ends of the court. His efficiency was on display again in Monday night's game, and the Tar Heels will need that moving forward.

Grade: B+

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The overseas transfer is playing his best basketball of the season in recent memory, and that has been a significant reason why the team has been able to stay afloat with Wilson still out of the rotation.

Bogavac went 5-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range, and committed no turnovers, which has been an issue. If Bogavac can operate as a catch-and-shoot threat while periodically create his own shot by driving, the Tar Heels will be a tough out in March.

Grade: A-

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) fight for the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson has proven be a do-it-all player for North Carolina, especially since the start of conference play. The Alabama transfer is never going to score 25+ points for this team, but he does everything well on both ends of the floor.

The junior forward can guard all positions, and as he proved against Louisville, can be a physical force on defense while stretching the floor offensively.

Grade: B+

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 7 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon has been struggling with his shot as of late, but that slightly improved on Monday. The freshman guard went 2-of-4 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range.

Although the volume was low, that is not the takeaway from the freshman guard's performance. Dixon did not force the issue and should gain some confidence from an efficient outing.

