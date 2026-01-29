Why Trimble Sees Heels Moving in Right Direction

The North Carolina Tar Heels exemplified their strenghts and weakness in their comeback victory over the Virginia Cavaliers this past weekend.

In the first half, North Carolina was physically dominated and faced a 16-point deficit at one point during that span. In the second half, North Carolina completely flipped the script looking like a completely different team. The Tar Heels would bounce back in every department en route to an 85-80 win.

Senior guard Seth Trimble was monumental in North Carolina's win, recording 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range.

While speaking with a media outlet on Tuesday, Trimble explained the importance of the win and how it could be significant moment in the season.

Trimble's Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“We didn’t have the first half that we wanted," Trimble said. "In that locker room at halftime, we spoke about how we want a fight, but we weren’t throwing the punch, so we were talking the talk, but we weren’t walking the walk."

The message and mindset coming out of the locker room leaked onto the court, as the Tar Heels outscored the Cavaliers 51-37 in the second frame. Coming out on top in that contest proved how tough and focused this team was in a hostile environment.

“So that was pretty much the moral of the story coming out of that locker room, and it really amped us up," Trimble continued. "It made us realize, we’re right, we’re soft right now. We’re not throwing any punches, no matter how much we’re talking about it."

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (left) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Dai Dai Ames (right) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Tar Heels were bullied in the first half, as they were dominated on the glass and in the paint on both ends of the floor. With an extra sense of urgency, Trimble spoke on how that focus and determination led to a cleaner operation from the Tar Heels' perspective.

“So it was time to go do it, and we played a much more physical second half, much more efficient second half, just everything was a lot cleaner," Trimble said.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Dai Dai Ames (center) shoots against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After allowing 43 points in the first half, North Carolina needed to step up defensively, which is something the coaching staff and players value.

“That was a North Carolina performance defensively that we knew that we could give," Trimble said. "So, it felt really, really good to validate that we’re making the right steps and getting back to that.”

