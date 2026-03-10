Loss to Duke Should Motivate North Carolina for Postseason
The North Carolina Tar Heels stuck around for about 25 minutes, but the Duke Blue Devils eventually stepped on the gas in the second half in a 76-61 win on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
It was a disappointing performance from the Tar Heels, who gave up a 30-6 run in the second half. While speaking with the media during his postgame availability, Seth Trimble shared what led to the struggles, but how this team showed flashes of what it can accomplish.
Trimble's Thoughts
- "We were able to crawl back [early in the second half] and our cohesiveness on the court, at times, and the way that we showed that we can control that rebounding battle is going to be huge going into next week," Trimble said. "That's what lost us this game today (Saturday). The effort needs to be better in the rebounding battle. [Duke] killed us in the second half, and it's something that just can't happen."
- "I don't want to say some people. I say we failed as a team today," Trimble continued. "Like I said, we lost the rebounding battle in the second half. They were playing with a lot more effort. When that happens when you're on the road, what ends up happening, happens."
The Tar Heels can still push into the second weekend in March Madness, but the senior guard feels that the players need to buy in completely, not just for stretches in games.
- “That we have a chance to do some big things in March and April, but it’s hard, you know," Trimble explained. "We have to buy in. And we can't buy it for some parts of the game like we did today.”
- "Super motivating," Trimble said. "It hurts, especially going into the end of the regular season, it gives you a good reminder, but very motivating."
Caleb Wilson's injury news blindsided North Carolina on Friday afternoon. Trimble discussed his mindset and reaction to the news.
- "It was horrible news," Trimble said. "I was taken back when I heard it. I thought it was just a jam or something. I didn't think it was as bad as it was. So, it was devastating news. We've been here before as a team. My injury was really shocking."
- "Henri [Veesaar], the games he missed - we didn't know if he was going to play or not play. And then, Caleb [Wilson], twice. So, we've been through it. He's still a huge part of this team for us. We're still embracing him. He's embracing us."
