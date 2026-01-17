North Carolina's Woes Continue in Second Straight Loss

Following Wednesday night's loss to the Stanford Cardinal, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed a statement outing on the road against the California Golden Bears.

Here is how the highly anticipated matchup played out against two ACC teams striving to establish momentum heading into next week.

First Half

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Lee Dort (center left) dunks against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It was all California in the opening two minutes of the game, as the Golden Bears jumped out to a 7-0 lead with two offensive rebounds, which led to five second-chance points. However, the Tar Heels would recover by the under-16 timeout, trailing 12-10 with 15:44 on the clock.

California would create a separation with a 16-3 run, forcing Hubert Davis to burn a timeout with 11:09 remaining in the first half. North Carolina's six turnovers jumpstarted the Golden Bears' offensive production. California leads 26-13.

After going scoreless in the first 10 minutes of the game, Caleb Wilson would score eight straight points for the Tar Heels. The freshman forward was instrumental in North Carolina's battle back in the game, as it trailed 31-24 with 6:51 on the clock.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) gestures after making a three point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wilson would take a break on the bench, and the Golden Bears would take full advantage, increasing its lead to 43-31 with 2:51 before the half.

It was a disastrous first half for North Carolina, as California shot 19-of-34 from the field, including 10-of-16 from the field from three-point range. The Tar Heels went 14-of-28 from the field, but perimeter defense was problematic again. The Golden Bears lead 54-37 at halftime.

Second Half

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It was a choppy start for North Carolina, as the offense sputtered with turnovers and offensive fouls. Caleb Wilson continued to keep the Tar Heels within striking distance, but they still trailed 63-48 at the 15-minute mark.

Both offenses were illustrating tired legs, as several shots came up short, which resulted in an up-and-down tempo in the opening minutes. In terms of the score, there was minimal movement, and California leads 67-52 with 11:24 lef in the game.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (center left) gestures after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

North Carolina's defense had stepped up after halftime, but the offense continued to struggle with turnovers and sloppy passes. Through the first 12 minutes, the Tar Heels were 7-of-16 from the field, which is not terrible, but they were too deep in a hole to waste possessions. North Carolina trails 74-57 with 7:38 remaining.

With the game looking unattainable for the Tar Heels, head coach Hubert Davis went into a full-court press, looking for anything to flip the momentum. That is exactly what transpired, as North Carolina trimmed the deficit to 77-71 with just over four minutes remaining, following a three from the corner by Derek Dixon. The freshman guard, who was elevated to the starting lineup, had nine second-half points and 14 total for the game.

It was a valiant effort, but ultimately, North Carolina's comeback attempt came up short, as the Tar Heels drop to 2-3 in conference play.

Final: California 84, North Carolina 78

