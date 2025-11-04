UNC Women’s Basketball Schedule Breakdown: Syracuse Matchup Preview
The last time North Carolina and Syracuse met for a women's basketball game, the Tar Heels won by double-figures, 68-58. Head coach Courtney Banghart and her staff had three players who scored 10 or more points: Maria Gakdeng, Trayanna Crisp and Indya Nivar. Gakdeng had a big outing with 21 points, 14 rebounds.
Crisp and Nivar added on 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lexi Donarski, Reniya Kelly, Grace Townsend, Ciera Toomey and Lanie Grant logged numbers into the score sheet, too. North Carolina shot, 28-61 from the field, 7-19 from beyond the arc and made all five of its free throws. UNC had 40 rebound and 15 assists, but had 20 turnovers throughout the game.
The Orange were led by Georgia Woolley who scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and passed four assists. Sophie Burrows was the only other player to score in double-figures, with 12 points. Olivia Schmitt, Kyra Wood, Izabel Varejão, Madeline Potts and Shy Hawkins made contributions as well.
Syracuse converted 21-of-54 attempts during the game, while making 9-of-16 from the three-point line and 7of-8 from the free throw line. It grabbed 26 rebounds, handed out 10 assists, but also had 17 turnovers and seven blocks.
All-time, the Tar Heels are 8-9 against the Orange, with a 6-3 record at home, 2-5 record ont he road and 5-8 in conference play. North Carolina is on a two-game winning streak and looks to make it three when the two schools meet on Sunday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m. After that contest, UNC will take on NC State, Clemson, Wake Forest, SMU and Duke.
The 2024-2025 Season for the Syracuse Orange
Felisha Legette-Jack, head coach of Syracuse, had three players who score 10 or more points per game: Woolley, Burrows and Kyra Wood. Woolley averaged 16 points per game, four rebounds and three assists. Burrows added on 12 points per game, five rebounds and an assist. Wood piled on with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Syracuse scored 70 points per game, had 38 rebounds and passed 15 assists, with eight steals and four blocks, too.
The Orange accumulated finished last season with a 12-18 overall record, and ended up 6-12 in the ACC. It went 8-8 at home, 3-8 on the road and 1-2 in neutral courts. Syracuse accumulated wins while facing Niagara, FDU, Missouri, Yale and Binghamton along with other schools.
Syracuse lost to Georgia Tech, Florida State, SMU, Louisville, Boston College, NC State and more.
