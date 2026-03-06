North Carolina Star Forward Caleb Wilson Out for Season

North Carolina star freshman forward Caleb Wilson will not return this season after breaking his right thumb in a non-contact drill on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wilson underwent surgery on his thumb to repair the injury, which has ended his season for the Tar Heels. He is expected to be cleared to return to the floor during the NBA pre-draft process, where he is expected to be a high lottery pick.

Wilson had already missed the last several games due to a fractured left hand. Prior to the practice injury to his right thumb, the Tar Heels star was aiming to return to the floor sooner rather than later. But now, with surgery behind him, he will likely forgo his remaining college eligibility and head to the NBA.

For North Carolina, this is a huge loss. The Tar Heels were hoping to get Wilson back in time for the NCAA tournament, which would exponentially increase the program's chances of making a deep run. Wilson has been a difference maker when he's been in the lineup, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds on 57.8% shooting from the floor in 24 games this season. He's also averaged 1.4 blocks per game, anchoring the Tar Heels defensively in the frontcourt.

The Heels will continue forward relying heavily on Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson in the frontcourt to fill the void. But without question, the loss of Wilson for the season is a significant one for Hubert Davis's club, which had its sights set on trying to make a deep tournament run.

