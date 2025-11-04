Seth Trimble Praises Luka Bogavac After Dominant UNC Win
North Carolina senior guard Seth Trimble met with the media after the Tar Heels defeated Central Arkansas 94-54 in the 2025-26 season opener. Trimble discussed Luka Bogavac's debut, the growth of the team and the upcoming primetime matchup against No. 19 Kansas on Friday night.
With the win, North Carolina has now won 21 straight season openers and its 23rd home-opening win. Trimble contributed 12 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals.
Of the team’s 13 steals and 23 assists, the backcourt trio had eight and accounted for at least 60 percent of the team’s assists. They also set the tempo, as UNC finished with 26 fast-break points to Central Arkansas’ three.
On reaction to Luka Bogavac getting cleared and playing in game on Monday night…
I thought he wasn't soon up when I went out to go take the court to stretch, he was in his, you know, slacks and quarters it. So I thought, you know, we didn't have them again, right? You know, worry about next game. Try again for Friday. But then we went back in and he was sued up. So we all celebrate with him.
On guarding Kansas star Darryn Peterson…
No doubt, no doubt. I think that'll be really good for me. I need that for these last three games, exhibition, in this game, I've been a little slow to start offensively and defensively. So y'all know who I can be. I know who I can be. I think that matchup will allow me to get going a little bit. It has to do with him. He's a great player.
On how the BYU preseason helped prepare them for the upcoming primetime matchup against No. 19 Kansas…
I mean that BYU game, I think it's helped a lot, and it will help going into that game, you know, getting a powerhouse matchup like that out the way on the road, you know, testing our strength, how we're able to bow through adversity, how we're able to come together as a team. I think that was a great test for us. So, I mean, it's help Friday.
What do you guys think you've guys grown the most since that game, up to now?
Just our unity, just our unity. I mean, we played last, however much it was ago, against BYU. I feel like we struggled a little bit just having that unity, having that unison, and just being connected on the court. So I think we made a huge jump since then.
