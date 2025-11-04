All Tar Heels

Seth Trimble Praises Luka Bogavac After Dominant UNC Win

North Carolina senior guard Seth Trimble met with the media after the Tar Heels defeated Central Arkansas 94-54 in the 2025-26 season opener

Grant Chachere

Nov 3, 2025 | Senior Seth Trimble against Central Arkansas
Nov 3, 2025 | Senior Seth Trimble against Central Arkansas / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

North Carolina senior guard Seth Trimble met with the media after the Tar Heels defeated Central Arkansas 94-54 in the 2025-26 season opener. Trimble discussed Luka Bogavac's debut, the growth of the team and the upcoming primetime matchup against No. 19 Kansas on Friday night.

With the win, North Carolina has now won 21 straight season openers and its 23rd home-opening win. Trimble contributed 12 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

Of the team’s 13 steals and 23 assists, the backcourt trio had eight and accounted for at least 60 percent of the team’s assists. They also set the tempo, as UNC finished with 26 fast-break points to Central Arkansas’ three.

On reaction to Luka Bogavac getting cleared and playing in game on Monday night…

UNC, UNC Basketball
LUka Boagavac attemtping a free tjrow; Nov. 4 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I thought he wasn't soon up when I went out to go take the court to stretch, he was in his, you know, slacks and quarters it. So I thought, you know, we didn't have them again, right? You know, worry about next game. Try again for Friday. But then we went back in and he was sued up. So we all celebrate with him. 

On guarding Kansas star Darryn Peterson…

Darryn Peterso
Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

No doubt, no doubt. I think that'll be really good for me. I need that for these last three games, exhibition, in this game, I've been a little slow to start offensively and defensively. So y'all know who I can be. I know who I can be. I think that matchup will allow me to get going a little bit. It has to do with him. He's a great player. 

On how the BYU preseason helped prepare them for the upcoming primetime matchup against No. 19 Kansas…

Kansas Jayhawk
Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Tre White (3) and guard Jamari McDowell (11) celebrate during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I mean that BYU game, I think it's helped a lot, and it will help going into that game, you know, getting a powerhouse matchup like that out the way on the road, you know, testing our strength, how we're able to bow through adversity, how we're able to come together as a team. I think that was a great test for us. So, I mean, it's help Friday.

What do you guys think you've guys grown the most since that game, up to now?

UNC, UNC Basketball, Seth Trimbl
North Carolina Seth Trimble getting helped up by teammates Caleb Wilson (8) and Kyan Evans (0) during North Carolina's exhibition game against Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels

Just our unity, just our unity. I mean, we played last, however much it was ago, against BYU. I feel like we struggled a little bit just having that unity, having that unison, and just being connected on the court. So I think we made a huge jump since then.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.