Seth Trimble’s Lineup Return Gaining Momentum
In this story:
It has been an impressive 10-game start for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who boast a 9-1 record to open up the 2025 college basketball season. It was hard to imagine this type of start for the Tar Heels, especially after losing Seth Trimble to an injury before the third game of the season.
During Trimble's absence, North Carolina is 7-1, which includes wins over Kentucky and Georgetown in that span.
Although it was not the most inspiring performance, the Tar Heels picked up another win this past weekend, defeating the USC Upstate Spartans 80-62 at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was North Carolina's sixth win of 15+ points this season, which does not include the 13-point win over Kansas in early November.
Following the win against USC Upstate, head coach Hubert Davis was asked if Trimble is close to returning after being seen without a cast on Saturday.
Davis' Thoughts
- "Yeah. I mean, it's going very well," Davis said. "In regard to him working out, he's doing everything that's non-contact. And so the next step is doing everything with contact. And so my hope is that Seth will be out there soon."
- "Not like he could do anything like individual workout without contact, without people around," Davis continued. "So, the next step is practicing, and again, my hope is that he'll be out there soon."
It sounds like it could be another few weeks before we see Trimble return to action for North Carolina, but it is positive news that the veteran guard is on track to play at some point in the near future.
Why this is Significant for the Tar Heels
Obviously, every team wants to have all of its players available, but in North Carolina's case, Trimble is instrumental in keeping the offense on schedule. During this seven-game stretch without the senior guard, there have been stretches where the Tar Heels' offense looks lost and without direction.
That has been apparent at various points during the last three games, which North Carolina was able to win, but imagine what this team could look like with an experienced leader in the backcourt.
Trimble is the only player on the roster with at least three years spent in Chapel Hill. North Carolina's current starting lineup consists of four transfers and an incoming freshman, who are all in their first season in a Tar Heel uniform.
If North Carolina can maintain its current run and carry a 12-1 record heading into conference play, it will be pivotal in the team's long-term confidence.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.