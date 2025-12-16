Seth Trimble’s Lineup Return Gaining Momentum

It has been an impressive 10-game start for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who boast a 9-1 record to open up the 2025 college basketball season. It was hard to imagine this type of start for the Tar Heels, especially after losing Seth Trimble to an injury before the third game of the season.

During Trimble's absence, North Carolina is 7-1, which includes wins over Kentucky and Georgetown in that span.

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on from the bench after getting injured before the game against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center.

Although it was not the most inspiring performance, the Tar Heels picked up another win this past weekend, defeating the USC Upstate Spartans 80-62 at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was North Carolina's sixth win of 15+ points this season, which does not include the 13-point win over Kansas in early November.

Following the win against USC Upstate, head coach Hubert Davis was asked if Trimble is close to returning after being seen without a cast on Saturday.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches the action across the court during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

"Yeah. I mean, it's going very well," Davis said. "In regard to him working out, he's doing everything that's non-contact. And so the next step is doing everything with contact. And so my hope is that Seth will be out there soon."

"Not like he could do anything like individual workout without contact, without people around," Davis continued. "So, the next step is practicing, and again, my hope is that he'll be out there soon."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

It sounds like it could be another few weeks before we see Trimble return to action for North Carolina, but it is positive news that the veteran guard is on track to play at some point in the near future.

Why this is Significant for the Tar Heels

Obviously, every team wants to have all of its players available, but in North Carolina's case, Trimble is instrumental in keeping the offense on schedule. During this seven-game stretch without the senior guard, there have been stretches where the Tar Heels' offense looks lost and without direction.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

That has been apparent at various points during the last three games, which North Carolina was able to win, but imagine what this team could look like with an experienced leader in the backcourt.

Trimble is the only player on the roster with at least three years spent in Chapel Hill. North Carolina's current starting lineup consists of four transfers and an incoming freshman, who are all in their first season in a Tar Heel uniform.

Nov 3, 2025 | Senior Seth Trimble against Central Arkansas

If North Carolina can maintain its current run and carry a 12-1 record heading into conference play, it will be pivotal in the team's long-term confidence.

