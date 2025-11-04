Social Media Reacts to UNC Men's Hoops, Wilson Dunking, Bogavac
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball had no trouble putting away Central Arkansas at home inside the Dean Dome, welcoming back its fans. Freshman Caleb Wilson made his official debut, Luka Bogavac was cleared less than an hour before tipoff, and head coach Hubert Davis and UNC came out victorious.
Bogavac and Wilson Snapshot
Bogavac and Wilson, two of UNC's transfers, both made their Tar Heel debuts and are also seen as key pieces for Davis as the season moves forward. The two were caught in the action during warmups.
Same Starting Five for North Carolina
Davis and the coaching staff elected to go with the same starting lineup as the two preseason games against BYU and Winston-Salem State. Kyan Evans, Seth Trimble, Jarin Stevenson, Caleb Wilson, and Henri Veesaar present a lengthy lineup that can pose mismatch problems for opposing teams who may not have the same size as the Tar Heels.
Maturity and Talent Speaks for Wilson
If you have seen a video online of Wilson speaking to the media, then you may understand the kind of character he brings, but that also adds on top of the kind of player he presents himself to be on the hardwood floor.
Luka Bogavac Checks In
After time, and a long wait for North Carolina fans, the university made the decision to clear international transfer, Luka Bogavac less than an hour before the game tipped off. And while some may have thought that Bogavac would be unable to play some time following the season opener, that thought became reality much sooner, unexpectedly.
Dunks Galore by the Frosh
Wilson had a lot of fun dunking the basketball during the first half, as he showed out with plenty of impactful dunks, not being nice to the rim. The potential 2026 NBA Draft pick had his athleticism on display to open up the 2025-2026 season.
Tar Heel Fans Love Bogavac
Other than perhaps Davis, the staff and Bogavac's teammates, fans on social media were hyped to see Bogavac get cleared — completing North Carolina's roster and adding an important aspect to its offense with his sharpshooter skills.
Former Tar Heel Shows Love for Bogavac's Clearance
2017 national champion, Theo Pinson, a glue guy who started alongside Joel Berry, Justin Jackson, Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks, voiced his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) prior to the game about the Mojkovac, Montenegro native.
Kyan Evans Showed Out During the First 20 Minutes
There's Wilson and Bogavac, but Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans made his presence felt as well — scoring in double-figures during the first half and firing from behind the three-point line.
UNC Sharing the Scoring Duties
North Carolina's offensive scoring spread was all over the place amongst the starters, as Wilson and Evans were in double-figures entering the locker room.
Caleb Wilson is Officially a College Basketball Player
The offseason hype around Wilson was stamped by his 22 points, four rebounds and three assists through 25 minutes of play. And for what it's worth, he has scored at least 20 points in all three (BYU and Winston-Salem State) of UNC's contests thus far,
