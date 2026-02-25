How North Carolina’s Elite Depth has Team Anticipating March

In the era of the NIL and players having the flexibility to jump from program to program each and every year, head coach Hubert Davis has assembled of the deepest rosters in college basketball.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have dealt with their issues throughout the season, but the depth across the roster is apparent, especially considering recent circumstances they have been forced into.

Caleb Wilson’s Injury Has Unlocked Another Door

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When the announcement broke that Wilson suffered a fractured hand in the loss against Miami earlier this month, the sky seemed to be falling in Chapel Hill. Additionally, Henri Veesaar also missed two consecutive games with an undisclosed lower extremity ailment before returning this past Saturday against Syracuse.

In their absence, the 55-year-old head coach had no other choice, but to reconfigure the starting lineup and rotation. With Zayden High being the only notable frontcourt option on the bench, Davis promoted the junior forward into the starting five after being used sparingly all season. High took full advantage of the two starts, averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds during that brief stint as a starter. With Veesaar returning, High reverted to the bench, but his role was much more involved in the rotation.

Since returning to the bench the last two games, High is averaging 6.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 35 total minutes. Wilson and Veesaar exiting the rotation were obviously not what the Tar Heels wanted, but they now realize that they have a player who can provide frontcourt depth behind Wilson, Veesaar, and Jarin Stevenson. No other team in the country can say it has four dependable players in a frontcourt rotation.

How Good is North Carolina’s Depth?

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels may have the best depth in the country. When Wilson returns to the lineup, Davis could deploy a nine-man rotation, with High, Luka Bogavac, Kyan Evans, and Jonathan Powell coming off the bench. Each of those players have proven to be dependable at various points this season, and three of them have started multiple games for North Carolina.

That could be the Tar Heels' weapon in March, as the rotation and depth provide flexibility to alter personnel groupings based on the opponent. Additionally, foul trouble may not be overly concerning since North Carolina can depend on several players to step up.

North Carolina could make a run in the tournament if the recognized depth can make a significant impact in key moments when it is needed the most.

