Leaky Black, an undrafted UNC basketball talent, has seen a usage bump since once coming up clutch for the Hornets.

Due to a long list of injured teammates, Charlotte Hornets rookie Leaky Black received his first NBA start in Monday night's 124-118 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (27-25). It marked Charlotte's eighth straight defeat. And Black, a former UNC basketball forward, finished with only two points across his 16 minutes on the floor.

The 24-year-old added five rebounds and two assists without committing a turnover, but he shot only 1-for-4 from the field and 0-for-2 beyond the arc. So, it wasn't exactly an eye-popping stat line.

Nevertheless, Black's starting nod and double-digit minutes are an encouraging sign for a guy who went undrafted and is on a two-way contract. The former four-star recruit from Concord, N.C., has now appeared in 20 games, including the past nine, and has logged at least a dozen minutes in five straight outings.

Leaky Black, a two-time ACC All-Defense selection across his five UNC basketball seasons and currently on a two-way contract in Charlotte, is averaging only 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from downtown, and 60.0 percent at the charity stripe.

However, it's worth noting that Black's clutch performance a few weeks ago resulted in the franchise's most recent win: a 128-125 massive upset on the road against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (35-15).

He and the Hornets (10-39), No. 13 in the 15-team East standings, look to end their losing skid when they host the Toronto Raptors (17-33) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.



