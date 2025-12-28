Potential Transfer Portal Tight End Targets For UNC
In this story:
Although the transfer portal hasn't officially opened, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have already seen a wave of players announce their intent to enter the portal and leave the Tar Heels. With so many players on their way out, UNC will have plenty of needs to address once the portal window opens in January.
One of the Tar Heels' most pressing needs is at the tight end position, and the good news is that several talented tight ends have already entered the portal. Here's a look at a few who would make the most sense for North Carolina and Belichick to target.
Two Transfer Portal Tight Ends North Carolina Should Target
Before getting into the portal options, it's worth noting that the Tar Heels may turn to some of the younger tight ends on their roster to step up next season. Still, North Carolina will likely add at least one tight end via the transfer portal.
1) Jayvontay Conner, East Carolina
Jayvontay Conner enjoyed a breakout year in 2025 with East Carolina, catching 23 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. It was his first year as a starting tight end in college football, and he was among the best at his position in the American Conference. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
Conner is a North Carolina native and a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. He committed to Ole Miss from East Forsyth High School. He transferred to East Carolina at the end of the 2023 season and is now, once again, in the portal. He's a talented receiving tight end who would be a plug-and-play starter for the Tar Heels next season.
247Sports' transfer portal rankings list Conner as a three-star prospect, the No. 65 overall player in the portal, and the No. 2 tight end.
2) Luke Dehnicke, Minnesota Duluth
Luke Dehnicke emerged as a Division II football star this year in his redshirt freshman season at Minnesota Duluth, recording 61 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging nearly 100 yards per game. He enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
While Minnesota Duluth isn't known for producing high-level FBS talent, it's hard to deny Dehnicke's production in 2025, and he has already drawn interest from several Power Four programs. UNC hasn't offered him yet, but that could change soon.
Dehnicke would be an elite addition to North Carolina's offense next season. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 77 overall player in the portal, and the No. 4 tight end.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.