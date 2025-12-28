Potential Transfer Portal Tight End Targets For UNC

Although the transfer portal hasn't officially opened, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have already seen a wave of players announce their intent to enter the portal and leave the Tar Heels. With so many players on their way out, UNC will have plenty of needs to address once the portal window opens in January.

One of the Tar Heels' most pressing needs is at the tight end position, and the good news is that several talented tight ends have already entered the portal. Here's a look at a few who would make the most sense for North Carolina and Belichick to target.

Two Transfer Portal Tight Ends North Carolina Should Target

Before getting into the portal options, it's worth noting that the Tar Heels may turn to some of the younger tight ends on their roster to step up next season. Still, North Carolina will likely add at least one tight end via the transfer portal.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jake Johnson (19) scores a touchdown as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll (33) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1) Jayvontay Conner, East Carolina

Jayvontay Conner enjoyed a breakout year in 2025 with East Carolina, catching 23 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. It was his first year as a starting tight end in college football, and he was among the best at his position in the American Conference. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Sep 6, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates tight end Jayvontay Conner (8) is hit after his catch against Campbell Fighting Camels safety Evan Spivey (0) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Conner is a North Carolina native and a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. He committed to Ole Miss from East Forsyth High School. He transferred to East Carolina at the end of the 2023 season and is now, once again, in the portal. He's a talented receiving tight end who would be a plug-and-play starter for the Tar Heels next season.

247Sports' transfer portal rankings list Conner as a three-star prospect, the No. 65 overall player in the portal, and the No. 2 tight end.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2) Luke Dehnicke, Minnesota Duluth

Luke Dehnicke emerged as a Division II football star this year in his redshirt freshman season at Minnesota Duluth, recording 61 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging nearly 100 yards per game. He enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Minnesota Duluth isn't known for producing high-level FBS talent, it's hard to deny Dehnicke's production in 2025, and he has already drawn interest from several Power Four programs. UNC hasn't offered him yet, but that could change soon.

Dehnicke would be an elite addition to North Carolina's offense next season. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 77 overall player in the portal, and the No. 4 tight end.

