UNC Adds Another Transfer Portal Quarterback

Although the 2026 college football transfer portal closed on Jan. 16, there are still thousands of players who entered it before that deadline and still haven’t signed with a new school.

Over the past month, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have been monitoring the top available talent in the transfer portal. On Sunday, the Tar Heels added a 20th player to their portal class, signing a talented FCS quarterback transfer.

Tar Heels Sign Talented FCS Quarterback Transfer

On Feb. 15, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Taron Dickens, a transfer quarterback from Western Carolina, had committed to UNC. Dickens will have two years of eligibility remaining and is the second quarterback the Tar Heels have signed from the portal, joining Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr.

Dickens initially entered the portal on Jan. 2 and was pursued by several programs, including offers from Southern Miss, North Texas, Toledo, and James Madison. However, he decided to slow-play his portal recruitment and ultimately signed with UNC on Sunday.

The 5’11”, 175-pound signal-caller is originally from Miami, Florida, and was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. Although he received offers from several FBS programs, he committed to Western Carolina, where he redshirted his freshman season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Dickens appeared in seven games and started four. He finished the season with 1,428 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions before taking over as the full-time starter in 2025.

His redshirt sophomore campaign was his best season yet. He finished 2025 with 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just two interceptions, while completing over 74% of his passes. Dickens was also effective as a runner, adding 321 yards and a score on the ground.

Over the past month, UNC’s quarterback room has been completely overhauled. Gio Lopez, Max Johnson, and Bryce Baker all transferred out of the program, and the Tar Heels have landed Edwards and now Dickens out of the portal.

After the Tar Heels signed Edwards in January, it was widely expected that he would be the team’s starter in 2026. However, with the addition of Dickens, there will likely be an open quarterback competition in Chapel Hill throughout the offseason.

Even if Dickens doesn’t win the starting job at UNC in 2026, he would join the Tar Heels with two seasons of eligibility remaining, making him a viable starting option for Belichick in 2027.

It remains to be seen what Dickens’ impact will be on the program, but at the very least, the Western Carolina transfer will bring much-needed depth to the Tar Heels’ quarterback room next season.

