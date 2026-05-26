UNC Baseball Region Breakdown: Schedule, How To Watch, Bracket

Selection Monday has come, and the Tar Heels are again a top-8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. For the third straight year, North Carolina will host a regional as the fifth overall seed, facing the No. 2 seed Tennessee, No. 3 seed East Carolina, and No. 4 seed VCU Rams.

North Carolina will head into the postseason with a chip planted firmly on their shoulder due to their conference championship loss to Georgia Tech. Sunday, the Yellow Jackets took down the Tar Heels 13-6 in a game that has hopefully lit the fire for the Tar Heels to make a deep run in the postseason.

Familiar Faces Await Carolina

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina outfielder Carter French (18) runs during the ninth inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Coming into the regional tournament, North Carolina already has some familiarity with two of the other regional opponents. The Tar Heels tied a series with East Carolina early in the season and beat VCU 13-3 in late February.

Looking ahead, should the Tar Heels make it out of the initial regional bracket, they’ll be tasked with taking down the winner of the College Station Regional, hosted by the No. 12-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M looks to be the favorite to make it out alive, but they’ll first have to get past No. 2 USC, No. 3 Texas State, and No. 4 Lamar University, where the winner of the regional will earn the privilege of taking on a tough and talented Tar Heels team.

Even further down the road, North Carolina has been paired in a tough region of the overall bracket, where, to advance to the Final Four, they’ll have to beat the No. 4 overall seed, Auburn. Which, of course, edged out the Tar Heels for the final spot as a top-four seed.

The Road to Omaha Won’t Be Easy

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The road to Omaha will begin for North Carolina on Friday, May 29th, where they will take on VCU. Viewers can tune in via ESPN+ to watch North Carolina begin its postseason run beginning against the Rams in Chapel Hill.

While VCU didn’t present much of a challenge to the Tar Heels earlier in the season, a lot has changed since then. Postseason baseball often creates a different challenge entirely, and while familiarity can help, it can also lead to comfort, a place where slip-ups are far too common. North Carolina needs to avoid any kind of momentum killer if they want to push deep in this tournament.

Clemson infielder Luke Gaffney (16) dives back to first under the tag of University of North Carolina junior Erik Paulsen (44) during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The path to Omaha was never going to be easy, especially in a bracket filled with quality opponents. For North Carolina, expectations are higher than ever, and the goal remains breaking through towards college baseball’s biggest prize.