UNC College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record
The College World Series bracket is officially released, as the North Carolina Tar Heels were seeded as the No. 5-overall seed in the field. North Carolina was one of the surprise teams in the country, compiling a 45-11-1 regular season record.
On Sunday, the Tar Heels fell to Georgia Tech 13-6 in the ACC championship game in Charlotte. Although the result was disappointing, North Carolina has positioned itself well in the upcoming tournament, with a legitimate shot of making a championship run.
With all that said, here is the Tar Heels' schedule and potential path to the super regional if they advance to the second weekend of the tournament.
North Carolina's Regional
The Tar Heels will host their respective quadrant in the Chapel Hill regional, which will feature VCU, East Carolina, and Tennessee. When assessing that field, North Carolina is leaps and bounds above each of these opponents and should coast to the second weekend.
Entering this tournament, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 4 nationally in RPI, with Tennessee ranked No. 31, East Carolina No. 40, and VCU at No. 84. North Carolina has familiarity with two of these opponents, as it faced East Carolina in a three-game series, splitting the first two games, with the third game being canceled due to weather. The Tar Heels hosted VCU in Chapel Hill in February, winning 13-3 in seven innings.
It's safe to say that North Carolina should have no problems advancing to the next phase of the tournament. If it doesn't, it will be a clear missed opportunity. Whichever team emerges out of the Chapel Hill region will face the winner of the College Station regional, which is hosted by No. 12 overall seed Texas A&M.
First-Round Matchup
North Carolina will open its tournament on Friday at Boshamer Stadium against VCU, which, ironically, eliminated the Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March. As mentioned, North Carolina had no issues breezing past VCU when the two teams matched up earlier this season.
Expectations for the Tar Heels
As the No. 5 overall seed in the field, North Carolina is a legitimate title contender, with one of the best pitching and batting lineups in the nation. The Tar Heels have been susceptible to giving up a multitude of runs from time to time, but they should feel relatively confident about their chances in the upcoming tournament.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.