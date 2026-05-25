UNC College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

The College World Series bracket is officially released, as the North Carolina Tar Heels were seeded as the No. 5-overall seed in the field. North Carolina was one of the surprise teams in the country, compiling a 45-11-1 regular season record.

On Sunday, the Tar Heels fell to Georgia Tech 13-6 in the ACC championship game in Charlotte. Although the result was disappointing, North Carolina has positioned itself well in the upcoming tournament, with a legitimate shot of making a championship run .

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels first baseman Parks Harber (14) reacts after hitting a single against the Florida State Seminoles during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With all that said, here is the Tar Heels' schedule and potential path to the super regional if they advance to the second weekend of the tournament.

North Carolina's Regional

North Carolina pitcher Aidan Haugh (47) hurls the pitch against Arizona. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will host their respective quadrant in the Chapel Hill regional, which will feature VCU, East Carolina, and Tennessee. When assessing that field, North Carolina is leaps and bounds above each of these opponents and should coast to the second weekend.

Entering this tournament , the Tar Heels are ranked No. 4 nationally in RPI, with Tennessee ranked No. 31, East Carolina No. 40, and VCU at No. 84. North Carolina has familiarity with two of these opponents, as it faced East Carolina in a three-game series, splitting the first two games, with the third game being canceled due to weather. The Tar Heels hosted VCU in Chapel Hill in February, winning 13-3 in seven innings.

Gavin Gallaher (5) and catcher Luke Stevenson (44) celebrate the two-run homer batted by Tyson Bass (11) against Arizona in the seventh inning. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's safe to say that North Carolina should have no problems advancing to the next phase of the tournament. If it doesn't, it will be a clear missed opportunity. Whichever team emerges out of the Chapel Hill region will face the winner of the College Station regional, which is hosted by No. 12 overall seed Texas A&M.

First-Round Matchup

Niorth Carolina's Sam Angelo (23) reacts as he heads fir home after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona in the top of the second inning. The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina will open its tournament on Friday at Boshamer Stadium against VCU, which, ironically, eliminated the Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March. As mentioned, North Carolina had no issues breezing past VCU when the two teams matched up earlier this season.

Expectations for the Tar Heels

Jun 16, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Oregon State Beavers shortstop Cadyn Grenier (2) breaks up a double play against tNorth Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Ike Freeman (8) in the third inning during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

As the No. 5 overall seed in the field, North Carolina is a legitimate title contender, with one of the best pitching and batting lineups in the nation. The Tar Heels have been susceptible to giving up a multitude of runs from time to time, but they should feel relatively confident about their chances in the upcoming tournament.