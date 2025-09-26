Why North Carolina Should Embrace the Dark Horse Mentality
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere explains why he feels like North Carolina should embrace the dark horse mentality.
Here is a partial transcript from North Carolina center Henri Veesaar's press conference on Sept. 11:
I wanted to ask you about you know some of the conversations you've had with Hubert not just for yourself individually but the center position in general obviously that was a big point of emphasis for them meeting the portal. What has Hubert kind of communicated to you guys about just the vision for what he wants out of that center position?
I wouldn't say that he really spoke to us about what he wants specifically from the center position but he just kind of has I would say me and him personally talking just kind of saying what he needs from me and like what he wants me to do for me to be the best version for North Carolina and for us to win most of the games.
What do you think is through your basketball journey when did you first pick up a ball in Estonia, your decision to play Madrid and then your decision to play in the States?
I would say I started practicing first when I was eight years old, but as long as I can remember, I've always had a basketball in my hand because my dad loves basketball. He used to play it and then as long as I can remember I've always had a basketball in my hand.
But I would say when I was 15 I moved to Madrid to go to Real Madrid Academy and practiced there. Then, my last year there I decided to go to Arizona and I was there for three years and now I'm here.
So being away from home is no big deal?
Yeah I would say I've been away from home for a long time so I've kind of got used to it but I always still get homesick.
What was it about this place that you sort of just identified with so quickly? Because you're in the portal, you're here visiting, you know, right after that. Like what was it about this place that stuck out and did you have this place in your mind even before you got in the portal?
I did not have any place in mind specifically when I entered the portal because it was almost right after the season we had just lost a game. I kind of was getting used to that, we just had ended the season, it was a hard loss.
But I would say just coming on campus, talking to coaches, obviously my goal is to get to the NBA and having all these coaches that have beaten in the NBA level, coaches at the NBA level, they're all great minds, they kind of know what you need to do.
And just seeing the campus, seeing the fans here, it just felt different and like the whole city felt like a great place to be. And like it just is an amazing place to play basketball at.
How instrumental were the veterans on this team, Seth (Trimble) and James Brown? How key were they to getting you to come here to Carolina?
Seth (Trimble) was very key for it because he was one of the returning guards and I kind of just talked to him on my visit and kind of see where he was at and how he saw Chapel Hill and kind of seeing what the role he's going to have next year and what he wanted to be in and kind of talking to Coach (Hubert) Davis about it too. Because I definitely watched a couple like tapes of Seth playing.
Obviously, I've seen a couple of his games but I kind of wanted to see more of it and how we really facilitate this. And the way he goes downhill I think we're going to complement each other so great.
I'm gonna be able to pop, he's gonna have more room to go downhill. And he's an amazing passer off the pick and rolls. He sees the pocket pass really well. All summer we've worked on it and he's very good at seeing lobs late. And the bigs have to respect his athleticism because he's such a freak, like he can dunk on anybody if they're seven foot or not.
